June 13, 2026: Thunder Bay Weekend Weather — Liquid Sunshine for Mining Day at Marina Park

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It is the weekend, and a little “Liquid Sunshine” should not dampen the day. Thunder Bay is waking up to light rain showers and cool June temperatures, but there is still plenty to see and do outdoors, especially at Thunder Bay Mining Day at Marina Park, where families can explore hands-on mining displays, activities, exhibits, and the importance of mining to Northwestern Ontario.

The event is listed for Saturday, June 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Thunder Bay Marina / Marina Park. It is free to attend.

Environment Canada reports no weather alerts in effect for Thunder Bay as of the latest posted forecast.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT Saturday, June 13, 2026, Thunder Bay Airport is reporting light rain showers and a temperature of 13.9°C. The pressure is 100.2 kPa and falling, which fits with the damp, unsettled start to the day. Humidity is sitting at 74 percent, with a dew point of 9.4°C. Winds are from the west-southwest at 13 km/h, and visibility remains excellent at 32 km despite the rain.

For today, expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers. Winds will strengthen from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50, and the daytime high should reach 17°C. The UV index is 5, or moderate, so sunscreen is still useful during brighter breaks, even with cloud cover.

For anyone heading to Mining Day at Marina Park, plan for passing showers, a cool breeze off and around the waterfront, and changing skies.

The rain should be manageable with the right gear, and the event’s family activities, equipment displays, and mining education exhibits make it a worthwhile stop for kids and adults alike.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Cloudy skies continue with a 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Winds remain from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. Low: 8°C.

Sunday, June 14: Mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Winds shift northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. High: 20°C. The UV index rises to 7, or high, so sun protection will matter during any brighter periods. Sunday night brings cloudy periods and a low near 6°C.

Monday, June 15: A better-looking day arrives with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 22°C. Monday night turns partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low near 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For Saturday, go with a light rain jacket, hoodie or sweater, and comfortable waterproof footwear. A ball cap or brimmed hat will help with drizzle, but a sturdy rain shell is better than a flimsy umbrella with gusts expected up to 50 km/h.

For Marina Park, dress in layers. The waterfront can feel cooler when winds pick up, and kids taking part in hands-on outdoor activities will be more comfortable with dry shoes and a warm layer.

Sunday will still be breezy, so keep the jacket handy. Monday looks milder and more pleasant, but cool evening temperatures mean a sweater will still be useful after sunset.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay gets a long June evening today: Environment Canada lists sunrise at 5:55 AM EDT and sunset at 9:59 PM EDT, giving the city more than 16 hours of daylight to enjoy the weekend, showers and all.