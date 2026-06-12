Homicide Rates Tracking Upward in Winnipeg and Thunder Bay in 2026

WINNIPEG / THUNDER BAY — Homicide numbers in Winnipeg and Thunder Bay are again drawing concern in 2026, with both cities showing mid-year rates that require careful public attention without overstating what the final annual picture will be by year’s end.

For Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the issue is more than a statistical comparison with Manitoba’s capital.

Homicide investigations place pressure on police, courts, victim services, Indigenous communities, families and front-line social agencies across a region already dealing with housing insecurity, addictions, mental health pressures and long transportation distances.

Mid-Year Numbers Show Caution Is Needed

Based on 15 homicides recorded in Winnipeg as of early June, and using the City of Winnipeg’s projected 2025 population of about 854,100, the city’s current year-to-date homicide rate is approximately 1.76 homicides per 100,000 residents.

If that pace continues, Winnipeg could finish 2026 with roughly 34 to 40 homicides, producing a projected annual rate of about 4.0 to 4.7 per 100,000 residents. The City of Winnipeg projected its 2025 city population at 854,100 and the CMA at 953,900.

Winnipeg police reported on June 8 that two people had been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Jamie Raymond Asham after officers responded to a wellbeing call on Stella Avenue on May 30. Public homicide tracking by Homicide Canada described that case as Winnipeg’s 15th homicide of 2026.

Thunder Bay’s 2026 rate is less settled because Statistics Canada does not release annualized per-capita homicide data until the following calendar year.

Using a Thunder Bay CMA population of about 133,000, three confirmed homicide or manslaughter investigations would equal about 2.25 homicides per 100,000 residents at mid-year. Statistics Canada’s latest population table for 2025 places Thunder Bay’s CMA in the same general range, and Statistics Canada’s homicide table confirms that homicide rates are reported annually by CMA.

There is also a counting caution: Thunder Bay police releases reviewed by NetNewsLedger show multiple 2026 death investigations involving homicide or manslaughter allegations, including a February assisted-living-facility case, a March south-end homicide investigation, an April hotel-related manslaughter charge and a June Major Crime Unit manslaughter charge.

Depending on whether all are included in a mid-year tally, the current local rate may be higher than the conservative three-case estimate.

Thunder Bay Remains Sensitive To Small-Number Swings

Thunder Bay’s homicide rate can move sharply because the CMA population is small compared with major urban centres.

One additional homicide in Thunder Bay changes the per-capita rate far more than one additional homicide in Toronto, Winnipeg or Vancouver.

That does not make the numbers less serious. It means the year-end rate should be interpreted with care. A single cluster of cases, a domestic-violence homicide, a drug-market killing or a death later reclassified as manslaughter can significantly shift Thunder Bay’s annual standing.

Statistics Canada reported that Thunder Bay had Canada’s highest homicide rate among CMAs in 2024, rising to 6.08 per 100,000 residents. Winnipeg followed Chilliwack and Thunder Bay among the highest CMA rates that year, at 4.66 per 100,000.

Why This Matters Across Northwestern Ontario

Thunder Bay is the service hub for much of Northwestern Ontario. When serious violence occurs, the effects reach beyond city limits. Families travel from remote and road-access communities for court proceedings, medical care, funerals and victim-support meetings. Indigenous families and First Nations often carry a disproportionate share of the grief, particularly when victims or accused persons have ties to northern communities.

The regional impact also includes policing capacity. Major crime investigations are resource-intensive. They require forensic work, witness management, digital evidence, court preparation and victim liaison. In smaller centres, those demands can quickly pull resources from other public-safety priorities.

For Winnipeg, the issue has broader Prairie implications. Winnipeg is a transportation, justice and social-service hub for Manitoba and northwestern Ontario connections.

Trends there can affect cross-border movement, gang enforcement, drug trafficking routes and interprovincial policing intelligence.

Criminal Code Context: Murder And Manslaughter

Under section 222 of the Criminal Code of Canada, homicide occurs when a person directly or indirectly causes the death of another human being. Culpable homicide is classified as murder, manslaughter or infanticide. Section 229 defines murder, while section 231 classifies murder as either first-degree or second-degree. First-degree murder is generally planned and deliberate, or falls into specific categories set out in the Code. Second-degree murder is all murder that is not first-degree murder.

For murder, section 235 requires a life sentence. Parole eligibility differs. First-degree murder carries life imprisonment with no parole eligibility for 25 years. Second-degree murder also carries life imprisonment, with parole ineligibility generally set between 10 and 25 years, depending on the facts and the court’s ruling.

Manslaughter is addressed under sections 234 and 236. Section 234 states that culpable homicide that is not murder or infanticide is manslaughter. Section 236 makes manslaughter an indictable offence punishable by up to life imprisonment. Where a firearm is used, the offence carries a minimum sentence of four years. In non-firearm cases, there is no fixed minimum in section 236, and sentencing depends heavily on the circumstances, the offender’s responsibility and aggravating or mitigating factors.

All accused persons are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Historical Context

Thunder Bay has repeatedly attracted national attention for high per-capita homicide rates, but the underlying issue is not solved by rankings. The city’s numbers sit within deeper and longer-running problems: poverty, racism, trauma, family violence, addictions, gaps in mental-health care, insecure housing and the social dislocation experienced by people travelling from remote communities for education, health care or shelter.

Winnipeg faces similar pressures at a larger scale. Its 2025 annual police statistics showed homicides decreased by 48.8 per cent in 2025, but police also reported rising calls for service and continuing pressure from social challenges affecting community safety.

Outlook For The Rest Of 2026

The current numbers are not a final forecast. Homicide investigations can be reclassified, new information can change case counts, and annual rates will not be official until Statistics Canada releases the full 2026 data.

Still, the early trend is enough to justify renewed attention from governments, police, courts and community agencies.

For Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the response cannot rest on enforcement alone. Prevention, housing, addictions treatment, youth supports, trauma-informed services and sustained partnerships with Indigenous communities remain central to reducing violence before it reaches the homicide file.