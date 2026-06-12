Northwest Region Wildfire Situation

THUNDER BAY — Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reports that there are currently nine active wildland fires burning in the Northwest Region as of the evening update on June 11, 2026.

Of the active fires, three are not under control, two are under control, and four are being observed.

One new fire was confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of June 11.

Thunder Bay 25 — THU025 was located approximately half a kilometre east of the intersection of Highway 102 and Alppila Road. The fire has been declared out at 0.1 hectares.

Fire of Note

Dryden 13 — DRY013

Dryden 13 remains the major fire of note in the Northwest Region.

The fire is located in the southern portion of Wabakimi Provincial Park, approximately 41 kilometres west of Armstrong. It remains listed at 14,100 hectares and is not under control.

Fire suppression resources assigned to Dryden 13 include 14 FireRanger crews and four helicopters. Five Type-2 firefighting crews arrived on the fire line today to support ongoing operations.

Smoke drift continues to be observed, particularly under windy conditions.

Regional Wildland Fire Hazard

Ontario’s fire map continues to provide updated forest fire danger ratings across the province’s Fire Region.

The map uses data from more than 130 weather stations across Ontario and changes throughout the day as updated weather information becomes available.

As of June 11, 2026, at 18:10 CDT, the forest fire danger rating across the Northwest Region varied by area.

Residents and travellers are encouraged to check the current forest fire danger rating for their location before lighting any outdoor fire or heading into forested areas.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Fire Rules

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public that Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to October 31.

Outdoor fire rules are in effect across Ontario’s Fire Region. Residents are encouraged to use alternatives to burning yard waste and woody debris, such as composting or taking material to a local landfill.

Where outdoor burning is permitted, fires must be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Anyone burning outdoors must have adequate tools and water available to contain the fire at the site.

Residents living within municipal boundaries should also check with their local fire department for burning restrictions, fire bans, or permit requirements before burning.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 9-1-1.

For wildfire prevention tips and current fire situation updates, follow Ontario Forest Fires on Facebook, Instagram, and X at @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet.