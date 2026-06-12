Campaign Strategy for Candidates Entering the 2026 Thunder Bay Civic Election

THUNDER BAY — Politics – The 2026 municipal election campaign is already underway, and candidates seeking a seat around Thunder Bay’s council table have a narrow window to define who they are, what they stand for and how they would govern.

Election day is Monday, Oct. 26. Nominations opened May 1 and close at 2 p.m. on Aug. 21. The City Clerk will certify candidates by Aug. 24, and the new term of council begins Nov. 15.

Thunder Bay voters will elect a mayor, five councillors at large, seven ward councillors and school board trustees.

Frustrated Electorate

Often in civic election years, there are many, especially on social media expressing frustration with the incumbent candidates.

This year, between crime, road conditions, some of the decisions the current council has made and what is seen by many people as a totally ineffective strategy dealing with homeless encampments, voters are well within their rights to be frustrated.

Candidates that offer solutions are likely to be more successful than candidates simply echoing voter outrage and frustration.

Successful candidates will need more than name recognition

A winning Thunder Bay campaign in 2026 will have to be disciplined, local and practical.

In the past, despite expressed frustrations, people have voted based on name recognition.

This year with Mayor Boshcoff not running, and Councillors Ch’ng, Kristen Oliver, Dominic Pasqualino and Michael Zussino already declaring they are not running, there is going to be a new council.

Trevor Giertuga is not running for re-election as councillor at large, but he has filed to run for mayor.

This means that regardless of anything there will be significant change on Council come election day.

Voters are likely to judge candidates less on slogans and more on whether they can explain how they would deal with taxes, roads, policing costs, housing, homelessness, downtown safety, recreation, transit, climate resilience and economic growth.

Thunder Bay’s 2026 budget approved a $638.7-million total municipal budget and a 4.0 per cent municipal tax levy increase, equal to about $72 for every $100,000 of assessed residential property value. That means affordability and service levels will likely be central ballot-box issues.

Start with the rules

Before developing campaign material, candidates need to understand the legal basics. A person running for mayor or council must file nomination papers in person with the City Clerk. Council candidates must provide Form 1, Form 2 with at least 25 eligible voter endorsements, a declaration of qualifications, identification and the filing fee. The fee is $200 for mayor and $100 for all other offices.

Candidates cannot raise or spend money on a campaign until their nomination has been filed. Once money is raised or spent, candidates must use a campaign bank account, keep records and follow contribution rules.

Contributions from corporations and trade unions are prohibited. Individuals normally resident in Ontario may contribute, with a $1,200 limit to a candidate and a $5,000 aggregate limit to candidates running for the same council or school board.

The first strategic mistake is often administrative: missing paperwork, weak financial records or unclear compliance. Candidates should treat election law as part of their credibility.

Build a ward-level and city-wide message

Thunder Bay’s council structure rewards two different campaign styles. Ward candidates must know neighbourhood-level issues in places such as Current River, Red River, McIntyre, McKellar, Northwood, Westfort and Neebing. At-large and mayoral candidates must show they understand the full city.

A strong campaign should have one core message and three supporting priorities. For example, a candidate might focus on “safe, affordable and growing neighbourhoods,” then connect that message to roads, housing and economic development. The point is not to promise everything. It is to make choices and explain them.

For ward candidates, the campaign should identify the top local concerns by street, school zone, park, business area and transit route. For at-large candidates, the message must travel across the city and speak to both north-side and south-side voters.

Knock on doors early and listen before promising

Thunder Bay municipal elections are won through direct contact. Social media matters, but it does not replace door knocking, phone calls, community meetings and presence at local events.

The 2022 municipal election saw 35,661 voters cast ballots out of 83,010 eligible voters, a turnout of 42.96 per cent. That means many potential voters stayed home. A serious 2026 campaign should not only persuade likely voters but also identify residents who feel disconnected from City Hall.

Candidates should track concerns carefully. If residents repeatedly raise sidewalks, snow clearing, speeding, housing or public safety, those issues should shape the platform. Voters can tell when a candidate is repeating talking points rather than responding to lived experience.

Know Thunder Bay’s changing electorate

Thunder Bay is a city of 108,843 people, according to the 2021 census. Statistics Canada’s Indigenous Population Profile counted 15,055 people in private households in Thunder Bay with Indigenous identity, with a much younger median age than the non-Indigenous population.

That matters politically and morally. Candidates need to understand reconciliation, racism, policing, housing, transit, poverty, youth opportunity and access to services as local municipal issues, not side issues. Thunder Bay’s next council will make decisions affecting Indigenous residents, newcomers, seniors, students, workers, business owners and families across the city.

A credible campaign should include respectful outreach to Indigenous organizations, neighbourhood associations, business groups, labour, social service agencies, cultural communities and youth. Outreach should be based on listening, not photo opportunities.

Make the platform costed and municipal

The strongest candidates will avoid promising action outside municipal jurisdiction without explaining how they would work with provincial, federal or First Nations partners.

Municipal government controls local roads, transit, land-use planning, water and sewer services, parks, recreation, fire services, bylaw enforcement, local boards and major parts of the property-tax discussion. Policing, social services and public health also affect the municipal budget through agencies, boards and commissions.

Candidates should be clear about what they would do in the first 100 days, the first budget and the four-year term. Every promise should answer three questions: What will it cost? Who pays? How will success be measured?

Campaign on trust, not outrage

Thunder Bay voters have heard years of debate about crime, taxation, downtown decline, infrastructure gaps and housing pressures. Candidates can speak directly about those problems without exaggeration.

The best strategy is to be firm, factual and respectful. A candidate who attacks opponents without offering a workable plan risks looking unprepared for council, where compromise and committee work are essential.

Thunder Bay’s current strategic plan identifies Truth and Reconciliation, safety and well-being, growth and sustainability as key priorities. Candidates do not have to agree with every current council decision, but they should be prepared to explain whether they would continue, revise or replace that direction.

Use digital tools, but do not depend on them

A modern campaign should have a clean website, active social media, short videos, email updates and clear contact information. But online attention does not always convert into votes.

Digital content should support field work. A campaign post about potholes should connect to a neighbourhood canvass. A housing policy video should direct residents to a platform page. A public safety statement should include practical proposals and a way for residents to respond.

Candidates should avoid spreading unverified claims. In a municipal race, misinformation can move quickly and damage public trust. Campaigns should correct errors promptly and keep records of advertising, donations and expenses.

Historical context: municipal elections are intensely local

Thunder Bay municipal races have often turned on practical questions: taxes, roads, policing, economic development, neighbourhood identity and whether voters believe council is listening.

The 2026 election will take place at a time of continued pressure on household budgets and municipal services. It will also occur as the city considers long-term growth, downtown revitalization, housing supply, infrastructure renewal and its role as the service and transportation hub of Northwestern Ontario.

That gives candidates an opportunity. Voters are not only choosing personalities. They are choosing who can make decisions on complex files with limited dollars.

The bottom line for candidates

A winning campaign in Thunder Bay should be local, lawful, organized and honest.

File correctly. Build a volunteer team. Knock on doors. Listen carefully. Publish a clear platform. Respect voters’ intelligence. Explain the budget. Understand reconciliation. Speak to every neighbourhood. Follow the money rules.

The candidates who do that will be better positioned not only to win votes, but to govern responsibly after Nov. 15.

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