June 12, 2026: Northern Ontario Remote Communities Weekend Weather Forecast — Cool, Wet, and Gusty

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – A cool and unsettled weekend is settling over several Northern Ontario remote communities, with showers, thick cloud, and gusty west to northwest winds the main story. Fort Severn / Wasaho Cree Nation, Big Trout Lake / KI, Sandy Lake, Neskantaga, and Attawapiskat all face periods of rain or showers through Saturday, with a colder, cloudier Sunday for many communities.

Weather Alerts

As of the latest Environment Canada community forecast pages reviewed Friday morning, no public weather alerts are in effect for Fort Severn, Kitchenuhmaykoosib / Big Trout Lake, Sandy Lake, Lansdowne House / Neskantaga, or Attawapiskat. Conditions can change quickly, especially with showers and possible thunderstorms, so residents and pilots should keep monitoring Environment Canada and NAV CANADA updates.

Today’s Weather Overview

Fort Severn / Wasaho Cree Nation

Fort Severn started Friday cloudy at 15.6°C, with humidity at 74 percent, pressure at 98.8 kPa, south-southwest winds at 18 km/h, and visibility of 16 km. Friday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers, southwest winds gusting to 40 km/h, and a high of 18°C. Saturday remains cloudy and showery, with a high near 11°C, followed by a chilly, cloudy Sunday with a high of only 5°C.

Big Trout Lake / Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug

At Big Trout Lake Airport, Friday morning conditions were cloudy and cool at 9.1°C, with 90 percent humidity, southwest winds at 18 km/h gusting to 32, and visibility of 16 km. Showers are expected through Friday and Friday night, with a high near 13°C. Saturday brings more showers and stronger northwest winds gusting to 50 km/h, with a high of 9°C. Sunday stays cloudy and colder, reaching only 7°C.

Sandy Lake

Sandy Lake is seeing the poorest early-day visibility in this group. At 7:24 AM CDT, Sandy Lake Airport reported light rain, 8.9°C, 100 percent humidity, west winds at 13 km/h gusting to 28, and visibility down to 4 km. Showers continue Friday with temperatures steady near 10°C. Saturday remains wet and windy, with northwest winds gusting to 50 km/hand a high near 9°C. Sunday turns cloudy, with a high near 9°C.

Neskantaga / Lansdowne House

Lansdowne House Airport reported mostly cloudy skies, 14.3°C, 76 percent humidity, pressure at 99.4 kPa, and west-southwest winds at 26 km/h gusting to 35 Friday morning. Today will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers, west winds gusting to 50 km/h, and a high of 19°C. Showers become more likely overnight, and Saturday brings steady showers with gusts to 40 km/h and a high of 13°C. Sunday remains cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high near 10°C.

Attawapiskat

Attawapiskat started Friday with light rain, 17.5°C, northwest winds at 11 km/h, pressure at 99.3 kPa, and visibility of 16 km. Showers should end this afternoon, followed by a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 21°C. Saturday turns unsettled again, with showers beginning near noon, a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, southwest winds gusting to 40 km/h, and a high of 17°C. Sunday is cooler and cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 11°C.

Aviation Weather Outlook

Aviation conditions across the northern and coastal communities will be changeable through the weekend, with the main concerns being showers, reduced visibility in rain, low cloud potential, and gusty surface winds. Sandy Lake is already reporting 4 km visibility in light rain, making it the most restricted of the listed communities early Friday. Big Trout Lake, Fort Severn, Lansdowne House, and Attawapiskat all report 16 km visibility, but showers and gusts will remain operational concerns.

For pilots and air operators, the strongest weekend wind concerns are likely Saturday around Big Trout Lake and Sandy Lake, where northwest gusts may reach 50 km/h, and around Lansdowne House / Neskantaga, where west to west-southwest gusts of 35 to 50 km/h are in the forecast window. Attawapiskat also needs monitoring Saturday afternoon because of the thunderstorm risk. Check current METARs, TAFs, GFAs, NOTAMs, and runway condition information before departure through NAV CANADA flight planning services.

Wardrobe and Travel Recommendations

This is a rain jacket and layered-clothing weekend. Communities farther north, especially Fort Severn and Big Trout Lake, will feel much cooler by Saturday and Sunday. Waterproof footwear is recommended in Sandy Lake, Big Trout Lake, and Neskantaga, where showers are expected to persist. For Attawapiskat, Friday will be milder, but Saturday’s showers and possible thunderstorm make rain gear important.

Weather Trivia

Northern Ontario’s remote airports are essential lifelines for passenger travel, freight, medical movement, and community supplies. Weather shifts involving low cloud, showers, and gusty winds can have a direct impact on flight scheduling, especially on gravel runway operations.