Kenora OPP Investigating ATV Incident That Left Man Seriously Injured

KENORA — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a 69-year-old man was seriously injured while loading an all-terrain vehicle onto a trailer in Kenora.

ATV Fell Onto Man During Loading

Members of the Kenora OPP detachment responded to a collision involving an ATV at about 10:16 p.m. on June 8, 2026, on Sixth Avenue South in the City of Kenora.

Police say Albert Creed, 69, was attempting to load the ATV onto a trailer when he lost control. He fell backward, and the ATV came down on top of him.

Bystanders helped move the ATV off Creed before emergency services were contacted.

Victim Airlifted To Winnipeg Trauma Centre

Kenora District Emergency Medical Services attended the scene and transported Creed to hospital.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later airlifted to a trauma centre in Winnipeg for further treatment.

Police have not released further details about the extent of his injuries.

Regional Safety Reminder

The OPP is reminding residents to use caution when operating, moving, loading or unloading off-road vehicles.

ATVs are widely used across Northwestern Ontario for recreation, camp access, property maintenance and work in remote areas. Police say proper safety precautions are especially important when loading vehicles onto trailers, where ramps, weight distribution, surfaces and visibility can all affect control.

Residents are encouraged to use appropriate loading equipment, ensure trailers and ramps are secure, avoid rushing, and ask for assistance when handling heavy off-road vehicles.

The incident highlights the risks associated with off-road vehicles, particularly during loading and unloading, when stability and control can quickly become a safety concern.

Investigation Continuing

The incident remains under investigation by the Kenora OPP.

Anyone with information related to the incident can contact the Ontario Provincial Police or provide anonymous information through Crime Stoppers.