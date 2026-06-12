Thunder Bay weekend weather forecast for June 12–14, 2026: breezy west winds, chance of showers, cooler temperatures, cloudy skies

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Thunder Bay starts Friday under mainly sunny skies, but the weekend pattern is unsettled. Expect gusty west winds, passing showers, and a gradual cool-down as cloud cover builds into Saturday and Sunday. Current conditions sit near 16°C, with a damp feel in the air and winds already active from the west-southwest.

Remember, the Border Cats are playing tonight. It is Porter Air Fly-Away night. The Cats came in hot last night taking down lead leading St. Cloud Rox. First Pitch is 6:25 PM.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 8:00 AM EDT Friday, June 12, 2026, Thunder Bay is reporting mainly sunny skies with a temperature of 16.4°C. The humidity is 79%, with a dew point of 12.7°C, giving the morning a mild but slightly humid feel.

Winds are from the west-southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 30 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km. Barometric pressure is 100.1 kPa and rising, suggesting some short-term stabilization, though showers remain possible later today.

For Friday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Winds will strengthen from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. The high should reach 21°C, with a UV index of 6, or high.

Weekend Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies continue with a 40 percent chance of showers early this evening and a 30 percent chance overnight. Winds will remain strong from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 60, becoming light after midnight before picking up again before morning. Low: 11°C.

Saturday, June 13: Mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Winds stay active from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. High: 19°C. UV index: 5, or moderate.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low: 8°C.

Sunday, June 14: Cloudy and cooler, with a high of 17°C. Sunday night brings cloudy periods and a chilly low near 5°C.

Additional forecast guidance also points to a breezy, cooler weekend with showers possible Friday and Saturday, followed by lingering cloud and temperatures in the mid-to-high teens into early next week.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Dress in layers this weekend. A light jacket or windbreaker will be useful today and Saturday, especially with gusts reaching 50 to 60 km/h. Keep an umbrella or rain shell nearby for passing showers, but choose something sturdy because of the wind.

For Sunday morning and evening, add a sweater or fleece. Temperatures dropping toward 5°C Sunday night will feel cool, especially near open areas and along the lakeshore.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s weather is often shaped by Lake Superior, which can keep nearby areas cooler in spring and early summer. Even when inland areas warm up, winds off or along the lake can make conditions feel noticeably cooler and breezier.