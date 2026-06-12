Ignace Search Warrant Results in Drug and Firearms Charges

IGNACE — Two Ignace residents are facing drug and firearms-related charges after Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at a West Street residence in the Township of Ignace.

Ontario Provincial Police say the warrant was carried out just after 4 p.m. CDT on June 9, 2026.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, prescription medication, psilocybin and evidence police say is consistent with drug trafficking.

Two Ignace residents charged after West Street search

The investigation was led by the Dryden OPP Community Street Crime Unit, with assistance from the Sioux Lookout OPP CSCU, Red Lake OPP CSCU, Kenora OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, North West Region OPP Emergency Response Team and members of the Dryden and Ignace OPP detachments.

As a result of the investigation, David Marsh, 50, of Ignace, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine; possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — hydromorphone; possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking — psilocybin; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Marsh is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden at a later date.

Esther Fox, 36, of Ignace, has been charged with the same offences:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine; possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — hydromorphone; possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking — psilocybin; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Fox is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.

Legal context on the charges

The drug charges fall under section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, which prohibits possessing substances in schedules I, II, III, IV or V for the purpose of trafficking.

For Schedule I substances such as cocaine, hydromorphone and methamphetamine, the maximum penalty available to a court is life imprisonment if there is a conviction. For a Schedule III substance such as psilocybin, the maximum penalty is 10 years if prosecuted by indictment, or up to 18 months if prosecuted by summary conviction.

The charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose is under section 88 of the Criminal Code of Canada. That section applies when a person is alleged to have carried or possessed a weapon, imitation weapon, prohibited device or ammunition for a purpose dangerous to the public peace or for the purpose of committing an offence. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum penalty is 10 years in prison.

The unauthorized possession of a firearm charge is under section 91 of the Criminal Code. The section applies when a person is alleged to have possessed a prohibited, restricted or non-restricted firearm without the required licence, and, where applicable, the required registration certificate. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum penalty is five years in prison.

For Criminal Code offences proceeded with by summary conviction where no other penalty is specified, the general maximum penalty is a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment for up to two years less a day, or both.

Regional crime impact

Drug trafficking investigations in smaller Northwestern Ontario communities can have wider regional effects. Communities such as Ignace, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Red Lake and Kenora often rely on shared policing resources when investigations involve suspected controlled substances, weapons or organized distribution networks.

The involvement of multiple OPP street-crime units, an organized crime enforcement bureau and the Emergency Response Team indicates police treated the search as a significant enforcement operation.

Presumption of innocence

None of the charges has been proven in court. All accused individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information about the trafficking of illicit drugs in their community is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).