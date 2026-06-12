EcoSuperior Celebrates Ontario Bike Month at Thunder Bay Traffic Garden

THUNDER BAY — EcoSuperior marked Ontario Bike Month with a community celebration at Thunder Bay’s first traffic garden, located in West End Park.

The event highlighted how child-focused cycling spaces can help young riders build confidence, learn road safety and develop active transportation habits that may carry into adulthood.

Traffic Garden Designed for Young Cyclists and Families

A traffic garden is a miniature version of real roads and intersections, designed for children and families to practise road safety in a safe, car-free setting.

The West End Park traffic garden gives young cyclists and pedestrians a place to learn the rules of the road, practise hand signals, understand intersections and build safe travel habits through play.

“This celebration at Thunder Bay’s new traffic garden showcases how young riders can build skills and confidence in a safe, car-free place,” said Ashley Priem, co-executive director at EcoSuperior.

Priem said riders who feel more skilled and confident are more likely to become active commuters and take part in local initiatives such as the Active Commute Challenge and Ontario Bike Month, both taking place in June.

City Supports Active Transportation Education

The City of Thunder Bay supported the traffic garden project, which is intended to help families explore active transportation in a practical and accessible way.

“The City of Thunder Bay is proud to support the traffic garden project,” said Matthew Lawrence, mobility co-ordinator for the City of Thunder Bay. “It gives children a safe place to learn cycling skills, practise traffic rules and hand signals, and gain confidence riding with their families.”

For Thunder Bay, where active transportation planning must account for road design, seasonal weather and neighbourhood connectivity, projects such as the traffic garden introduce cycling safety at an early age.

Building Cycling Confidence in Thunder Bay

Ken Shields, a safe cycling instructor and member of Just Bike Thunder Bay, said teaching children to ride safely can help increase cycling participation across the city.

“I know that the best way to grow cycling infrastructure is to increase demand and ridership,” Shields said. “Teaching young people to safely ride their bicycles while having fun will grow cycling in Thunder Bay.”

The traffic garden is intended to serve as a community space where children, parents and caregivers can practise safe cycling and walking while learning how active transportation fits into daily life.

Ontario Bike Month Connection

Ontario Bike Month is held in June and encourages residents to consider cycling for commuting, recreation and short local trips.

In Thunder Bay, cycling education and safe infrastructure remain important parts of broader conversations about transportation, public health and neighbourhood accessibility.

The EcoSuperior event was made possible with funding from the City of Thunder Bay.

More information about traffic gardens is available at trafficgardens.com.