Constitutional Challenge Filed Over Mandatory Disclosure in 2026 Census

THUNDER BAY – LEGAL — When you filled out the 2026 Census, did you feel that this year’s questions were far more personal than in past years?

An Alberta couple has filed a challenge to what they feel are the deeply intrusive nature of the 2026 Census.

A constitutional challenge filed in Federal Court is raising questions about how far Ottawa can go in requiring Canadians to disclose personal information through the mandatory 2026 long-form census.

The case, led by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, argues that some long-form census questions go beyond the lawful purpose of the census and violate Charter-protected privacy interests. The claims have not yet been tested in court.

Alberta couple challenges long-form census questions

The Justice Centre says the application was filed on behalf of Bradley and Linda Osborne, a married couple from Foothills County, Alta., whose household was selected to complete the mandatory long-form census. The challenge targets questions dealing with matters such as health conditions, daily activities, commuting, housing circumstances, sexual orientation and gender identity.

The application argues that while the census serves an important constitutional and democratic function, including representation by population, some questions in the 2026 long-form questionnaire are not necessary for that purpose.

The applicants are asking the Federal Court to declare that portions of the questionnaire exceed the authority granted under the Statistics Act. In the alternative, they argue that compelling answers to certain questions infringes sections 7 and 8 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which protect liberty and guard against unreasonable state intrusion.

Census is mandatory under federal law

Statistics Canada says participation in the 2026 Census is mandatory. The agency states that every household must complete a Census of Population questionnaire, and that the census is conducted under the authority of the Statistics Act.

The long-form questionnaire is sent to a sample of 25 per cent of Canadian households. Statistics Canada says it collects the same basic demographic information as the short form, along with additional details about the social and economic situation of Canadians and their dwellings.

Under the Statistics Act, a person who refuses or neglects to provide required information, or who knowingly provides false or misleading information, can be convicted on summary conviction and fined up to $500. The act also states that no imprisonment may be imposed for convictions under those census-response provisions.

Privacy versus public planning

The case places two public interests in tension: the need for reliable national data and the right of individuals to keep sensitive personal information private.

Statistics Canada says census data are used by communities, businesses and governments to plan services, develop programs and make decisions about employment, schools, public transportation, hospitals and other needs. It also says census responses are kept strictly confidential under the Statistics Act.

For 2026, Statistics Canada has added new questions on general health and sexual orientation for Canadians aged 15 and older. The agency says those additions are intended to fill data gaps that other statistical programs cannot address at the required level of detail. It also added questions about people living in private dwellings who are experiencing, or have experienced, homelessness in the past 12 months.

Constitutional lawyer Hatim Kheir, quoted by the Justice Centre, said the census has an important role but that counting people does not automatically authorize government to compel disclosure of intimate details about health, personal identity, daily routines and private life.

Why this matters in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario

The legal challenge has local importance because census data are used heavily in communities such as Thunder Bay, where governments and service agencies rely on population information to plan housing, transit, health services, education, Indigenous programming, immigration supports and infrastructure.

For Northwestern Ontario, accurate data can affect decisions involving remote communities, regional transportation corridors, labour shortages, aging populations, housing pressures and service delivery across large distances. Indigenous communities and urban Indigenous organizations also rely on demographic data to identify gaps and support funding requests.

At the same time, the challenge reflects a concern that can resonate in smaller and northern communities: people may be more reluctant to disclose sensitive personal information if they fear it could be misused, retained too broadly or connected back to them, even where the government says the information is confidential.

Historical context

Canada’s census has long been central to democratic representation and public planning. The Statistics Act requires a census every five years, in years ending in 1 and 6.

The long-form census has also been politically contested before. Ottawa made the long form voluntary for the 2011 census, then restored the mandatory long-form census for 2016. The 2026 challenge is different: it does not seek to cancel the census, but asks the court to define limits on what government can compel Canadians to disclose.

The Osbornes are not seeking damages or costs, according to the Justice Centre. They are seeking declarations from the Federal Court on the constitutional limits of mandatory census collection. Supporting affidavit evidence is expected to follow.

The case will proceed according to the Federal Court’s scheduling process.