Thunder Bay grocery deals June 11-17: best flyer buys and local food savings tips

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Thunder Bay grocery shoppers have several strong flyer deals this week, especially on corn, cucumbers, broccoli, strawberries, pasta, chicken, ground beef and barbecue-friendly meat.

Most major chain flyers run from June 11 to 17, while Giant Tiger’s flyer runs from June 10 to 16. Prices and stock can vary by Thunder Bay location, and member pricing may require Scene+, moi rewards or another loyalty account.

Best buys to build the week around

The strongest low-cost buys this week are Walmart corn at 44 cents each, Giant Tiger Primo pasta elbows at 97 cents, Metro broccoli crowns at 99 cents each, Safeway long English cucumbers at 99 cents, Giant Tiger strawberries at $1.97 for one pound, and FreshCo Angus beef sirloin tip steak or carne asada at $7.99 a pound during its three-day sale.

For families planning a full week, the best strategy is to combine one cheap produce base, one meat deal and one pantry stock-up item rather than chasing every flyer across the city.

FreshCo: Beef, cucumbers, grapes and pantry staples

FreshCo’s Thunder Bay flyer is listed as valid from June 11 to 17, and the Western flyer available publicly shows a strong three-day meat feature: Angus beef sirloin tip steak or carne asada at $7.99 a pound while supplies last. FreshCo also has green or red seedless grapes at $2.19 a pound, seedless cucumbers at $2.99 with member pricing, Unico vegetable oil at $6.99 for three litres, McCain potatoes at $2.99 and Classico pasta sauce at $3.99.

For Thunder Bay households, FreshCo is a good stop this week for a barbecue-focused shop.

Buy the beef only if it fits the meal plan, then stretch it by slicing it thin for tacos, rice bowls or steak sandwiches. Grapes and cucumbers are useful lunchbox items, while oil, potatoes and pasta sauce are better pantry buys if the home supply is running low.

Safeway: Whole chicken, pork, cucumbers and tomatoes

Safeway’s Thunder Bay flyer is listed as valid from June 11 to 17.

The best front-page grocery values include Compliments fresh air-chilled whole chicken, drumsticks or thighs at $3.49 a pound, pork tenderloin or pork loin back ribs at $4.44 a pound with Scene+ member pricing, tomatoes on the vine at $1.49 a pound, long English cucumbers at 99 cents each, Red Baron pizza at $3.77 and Classico pasta sauce at $2.97.

The whole chicken is the best value if shoppers use it fully: roast it once, make sandwiches or wraps the next day, then use the carcass for soup stock.

Safeway is also worth a quick produce stop for cucumbers and tomatoes, but shoppers should watch Scene+ pricing closely because some meat offers are lower only with a card.

Walmart: Corn, watermelon, peppers and basic proteins

Walmart’s Thunder Bay flyer is current for the June 11 cycle, and the Ontario flyer shows corn at 44 cents each, large seedless watermelon at $4.98, rainbow peppers at $3.98 for a three-pack, romaine hearts at $3.97 for a three-pack, Maple Leaf fresh air-chilled back attached chicken quarters at $3.88 a pound and Your Fresh Market ground beef at $6.34 a pound.

Walmart also has strawberries, raspberries or blackberries at $3.44, Ataulfo mangoes at 84 cents, green zucchini or eggplant at $1.92 a pound, mini cucumbers at $1.74, tomatoes on the vine at $1.92 a pound and Living lettuce at $1.94. These produce deals make Walmart a strong stop for salads, fruit snacks and low-cost sides.

Giant Tiger: Strawberries, pasta, frozen fish and quick meals

Giant Tiger’s Thunder Bay flyer runs from June 10 to 16. The strongest grocery buys are one-pound strawberries at $1.97, Primo pasta elbows at 97 cents, High Liner Catch of the Day frozen fish at $3, Watson Ridge frozen buttermilk chicken breast pieces at $6.97, Dr. Oetker frozen pizza at $3.47 and Giant Value hot dog or hamburger buns at $1.99.

Giant Tiger adds Taylor coleslaw or one-pound grape tomatoes at $1.97, blackberries at $2.84, two-pound mini cucumbers at $2.43, white mushrooms at $2.43, Maple Leaf Prime chicken drumsticks or thighs at $5 each, Country Harvest bread at $3 and Primo canned beans or tomatoes at two for $3.50. This is one of the better stores this week for budget lunches and quick weeknight meals.

Metro: Broccoli, ground beef, chicken and meal-deal items

Metro’s current Ontario flyer runs June 11 to 17, but shoppers should confirm Thunder Bay shelf tags because one local flyer aggregator had not updated its Metro Thunder Bay page beyond the June 4 cycle at the time reviewed.

The current Metro flyer shows broccoli crowns at 99 cents each, colossal cherries at $4.88 a pound, whole white or brown mushrooms at $1.99 and green beans at $1.49 a pound.

Metro’s protein deals include extra lean ground beef value packs at $5.99 a pound, fresh split chicken breast at $3.99 a pound and fresh lamb shoulder chops value packs at $5.99 a pound. Other useful buys include Lactantia or PurFiltre milk at $5.49, Oikos yogurt or Silk beverage at $3.49, Green Giant canned vegetables at $1.99, Heinz canned pasta at $2.99 and Classico pasta sauce at $2.99.

Superior Seasons: Local food as the smart add-on

Superior Seasons is Thunder Bay’s online farmers market, not a conventional flyer. Its site says shoppers can order online, choose from current ordering periods and use weekly or biweekly subscriptions. The public product page showed a past distribution window when reviewed, so shoppers should log in or check the current ordering period before planning pickup or delivery.

The local value is in producer return and transparency. Superior Seasons says it operates as a social enterprise managed by Belluz Farms on a cost-recovery basis, with producers able to manage their own inventory and pricing and receive up to 90 per cent of the price paid. Listed producers include Belluz Farms, Bears’ Bees & Honey, Big Lake Pasta, Boreal Bakery, Brule Creek Farms, Kagiwiosa Manomin, Slate River Dairy and Thunder Oak Cheese Farm.

What to stock up on this week

For the freezer, the best stock-up options are Safeway whole chicken or drumsticks, Metro split chicken breast, FreshCo sirloin tip steak if it fits the budget, and Giant Tiger frozen fish or chicken pieces.

For the pantry, the lowest-risk buys are Giant Tiger Primo pasta, Giant Tiger canned beans or tomatoes, FreshCo Classico sauce, Metro canned vegetables and Walmart cheese or bread basics.

For produce, the best values are Walmart corn, Giant Tiger strawberries, Metro broccoli, Safeway cucumbers, FreshCo grapes and Walmart watermelon.

How to stretch this week’s grocery dollar

Plan meals around the cheapest anchors rather than the most tempting flyer photos. A low-cost Thunder Bay meal plan could use Walmart corn and watermelon for sides, Giant Tiger pasta and canned tomatoes for pasta night, Safeway whole chicken for two meals, Metro broccoli for stir-fry or soup, and Superior Seasons for one or two local items where freshness and producer support matter most.

For families in Northwestern Ontario, the real savings come from limiting the route. Pick one main store, add one nearby stop only for a clear deal, and avoid driving across the city for small savings. Portion meat before freezing, wash and cut produce early in the week, and use leftovers deliberately in soups, wraps, rice bowls and lunches.