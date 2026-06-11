Porter Launches Ottawa-Deer Lake Non-Stop Service

THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – Porter Airlines has launched seasonal non-stop service between Ottawa International Airport and Deer Lake Regional Airport, adding a direct summer link between Canada’s capital and western Newfoundland.

While the route does not directly serve Thunder Bay, it adds another connection point in Porter’s expanding eastern Canadian network, which matters for Northwestern Ontario travellers who often rely on hub airports to reach Atlantic Canada, western Canada and vacation destinations.

Seasonal route runs through early September

The new Ottawa-Deer Lake route began Thursday, June 11, with four weekly round-trip flights scheduled through early September. Porter says it is the only carrier offering non-stop service between the two cities.

The flights are operated using Porter’s Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, which carries up to 132 passengers. The aircraft has a two-by-two seating layout, meaning there are no middle seats. Porter also offers free Wi-Fi on its E195-E2 flights.

Passengers receive complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, along with premium snacks. PorterReserve passengers receive added services such as extra legroom and priority boarding, while some options are available à la carte for PorterClassic passengers.

Connections through Ottawa

Porter says the new Deer Lake flights are timed to connect with other destinations, including Toronto-City, Toronto-Pearson, Hamilton, Calgary and Edmonton.

For travellers in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the route is another sign of how airlines are building networks around major hubs.

Regional passengers often depend on larger airports such as Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg or Calgary to reach smaller destinations across Canada. Additional non-stop routes can reduce travel time and simplify connections, especially during the busy summer tourism season.

The route also complements Porter’s existing Deer Lake service from Halifax and Toronto.

Tourism link between Ottawa and western Newfoundland

Ottawa offers summer festivals, access to the Rideau Canal, museums, galleries, the ByWard Market and national attractions.

Deer Lake is a key gateway to western Newfoundland and Labrador, including Gros Morne National Park, known for its mountains, coastline, hiking trails and geological features. The region is a major draw for outdoor tourism, an area of interest for Northwestern Ontario communities that also rely on nature-based travel, parks, angling, paddling and road-trip tourism.

Improved air access to outdoor destinations across Canada can also influence how tourism regions compete for summer visitors.

What Porter and airport officials are saying

“Connecting Ottawa and Deer Lake provides travellers with an easy and enjoyable option to explore the beauty and culture of eastern Canada. There’s something for everyone,” said Andrew Pierce, Porter’s vice-president of network planning and reporting.

Joel Tkach, vice-president of business development and marketing for the Ottawa International Airport Authority, said the route supports Ottawa-Gatineau’s role in Porter’s network while improving access to western Newfoundland.

Tammy Priddle, president and CEO of the Deer Lake Regional Airport Authority, said the service strengthens western Newfoundland and Labrador’s connectivity, supports tourism and gives residents more options for business and personal travel.