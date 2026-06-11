Northwest Region Reports Nine Active Wildland Fires, Dryden 13 Remains Fire of Note

THUNDER BAY — Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported nine active wildland fires in the Northwest Region as of 6:12 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, June 10, with three fires not under control. The update matters across Northwestern Ontario as warm, windy conditions continue to affect fire behaviour, smoke drift and travel in remote and forested areas.

New Fire Confirmed Near Greenstone

One new fire was confirmed in the Northwest Region by the early evening of June 10.

Nipigon 9, listed as NIP009, is located northwest of Greenstone and about two kilometres southwest of Gzowski Lake. The fire is 2.5 hectares and is not under control.

Across the region, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services listed nine active fires. Of those, three were not under control, one was under control, one was being held and four were being observed.

Dryden 13 Remains at 14,100 Hectares

Dryden 13, listed as DRY013, remains the major fire of note in the Northwest Region.

The fire is burning in the southern portion of Wabakimi Provincial Park, about 41 kilometres west of Armstrong. It remains at 14,100 hectares and is not under control.

There are 14 FireRanger crews and four helicopters assigned to suppression operations on Dryden 13. The province reported increased smoke drift Wednesday under warm and windy conditions.

For Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario residents, smoke from fires in remote areas can affect air quality, visibility and travel, particularly along northern transportation routes and in communities that depend on air access, rail links and resource roads.

Regional Fire Hazard and Public Safety

Ontario’s interactive fire map provides current forest fire danger ratings based on data from more than 130 weather stations across the province’s fire region.

The province says the map changes throughout the day as updated weather information is received. Residents, campers, anglers and workers in forested areas are urged to monitor local fire danger ratings before travelling, burning or heading into remote areas.

Outdoor Fire Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to Oct. 31. During that period, outdoor burning rules apply across the province’s fire region.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services encourages residents to use alternatives such as composting or local landfill disposal for yard waste and woody debris. When burning is permitted, fires must be started no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Anyone burning outdoors must have tools and water available to control the fire.

Residents within municipal boundaries should also check with their local fire department for permit requirements or local burning restrictions. Ontario notes that restricted fire zones can carry significant penalties for violations, including fines and potential responsibility for firefighting costs.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE, or 310-3473. To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.