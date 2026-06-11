THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Thunder Bay begins this Thursday under a Yellow Advisory for fog, with near-zero visibility reported in some areas early this morning. Conditions are expected to improve later this morning as fog patches dissipate, giving way to a warmer day with a mix of sun and cloud.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay is sitting at 11.8°C under foggy conditions. The air is fully saturated, with the dew point also at 11.8°C and humidity at 100%, creating thick fog and very limited visibility.

Winds are light from the north at 2 km/h, while the barometric pressure is 100.1 kPa and rising. Visibility is currently only 0.2 kilometres, making travel hazardous in some locations. Drivers should be prepared for sudden drops in visibility, especially in low-lying areas and near the waterfront.

Today will turn into a mix of sun and cloud once the fog lifts. Winds will become southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50, with a daytime high of 24°C and a humidex near 27. The UV index is 8, or very high, so sun protection will be important by midday.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Skies will become partly cloudy this evening, with a 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Southwest winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 will become light late this evening. The overnight low will be 13°C.

Friday, June 12: Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Winds will become west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 in the morning. The high will reach 20°C, with a UV index of 6, or high. Friday night will bring cloudy periods and a 30 percent chance of showers, with a low of 9°C.

Saturday, June 13: Thunder Bay will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 20°C. Saturday night will bring cloudy periods and a 30 percent chance of showers, with a cooler low of 6°C.

Sunday, June 14: Sunshine returns with a high of 20°C. Sunday night will feature cloudy periods and a low of 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Start the day with a light jacket or sweater, especially while the fog keeps the air damp and cool. By the afternoon, lighter clothing will be comfortable as temperatures rise into the mid-20s, but keep sunglasses, sunscreen, and a hat handy due to the very high UV index.

For tonight and Friday, carry an umbrella or light rain jacket. Gusty winds may make umbrellas difficult to manage at times, so a hooded waterproof layer is the better choice.

Weather Trivia

Fog forms when air near the ground becomes saturated with moisture, often when the temperature and dew point are nearly the same. This morning in Thunder Bay, both the temperature and dew point were 11.8°C, a textbook setup for dense fog and sharply reduced visibility.