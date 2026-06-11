A damp and unsettled weather pattern is moving across several remote Northern Ontario First Nation communities today. Ogoki Post / Marten Falls and Neskantaga will see the warmest conditions, while Kasabonika Lake, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug / Big Trout Lake, and Bearskin Lake are dealing with fog, showers, and a sharp cool-down heading into Friday and Saturday.

Environment Canada lists no alerts in effect this morning for Ogoki, Kasabonika, Kitchenuhmaykoosib, Bearskin Lake, and Lansdowne House / Neskantaga, but fog, gusty winds, showers, and thunderstorm risk could still affect travel and aviation schedules.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Ogoki Post / Marten Falls: At 8:00 AM EDT, Ogoki Post Airport reported light rain and 19.0°C. The humidity is high at 98%, with a dew point of 18.7°C, pressure at 99.5 kPa, and winds from the south-southwest at 13 km/h. Visibility is 11 km, so flying conditions are better than in the farther northwestern communities, but rain and gusty winds remain concerns.

Kasabonika Lake, KI / Big Trout Lake, and Bearskin Lake: The nearest listed observation from Big Trout Lake Airport at 7:01 AM CDT shows fog, 12.5°C, pressure of 99.1 kPa, humidity at 99%, and winds from the south-southwest at 13 km/h. Visibility is down to 0.6 km, which may affect morning aircraft movement and local travel. Conditions can vary by community, so residents should check local updates before heading out.

Neskantaga / Lansdowne House: At 8:00 AM EDT, Lansdowne House Airport reported mostly cloudy skies and 17.4°C. Winds are from the southwest at 18 km/h, gusting to 28, with pressure at 99.5 kPa, humidity at 92%, and visibility at 16 km.

Forecast by Community

Ogoki Post / Marten Falls

Showers should end near noon, followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will build from the southwest, increasing to 40 km/h gusting to 60 late this morning. The high will reach 27°C, with a humidex near 30 and a UV index of 6, or high. Tonight will be mainly cloudy, with a 60 percent chance of showers before morning, a low of 12°C, and a thunderstorm risk early this evening.

Friday turns cooler and cloudier with a 60 percent chance of showers, west winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50, and a high of 19°C. Saturday stays cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 14°C. Sunday remains cool and cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 12°C.

Kasabonika Lake

Kasabonika Lake will see showers today with a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds become southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50, with a high of 24°C, humidex near 26, and a moderate UV index of 3. Tonight, showers should end this evening, then skies stay cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a low of 8°C.

Friday brings more showers, southwest winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40, and a much cooler high of 13°C. Saturday will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of only 7°C. Sunday improves slightly but stays cloudy, with a high of 10°C.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug / Big Trout Lake

KI / Big Trout Lake begins the day with fog and very low visibility, then moves into showers with a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will become southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50, with a high of 24°C and humidex near 26. Tonight, showers end this evening, followed by cloud and a 40 percent chance of showers, with a low of 8°C.

Friday remains wet with showers, southwest winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40, and a high of 13°C. Saturday is the coldest day in the short-range outlook, with cloud, a 40 percent chance of showers, and a high of just 7°C. Sunday stays cloudy with a high of 10°C.

Bearskin Lake

Bearskin Lake has the wettest outlook today, with showers, a risk of a thunderstorm, and rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm. Winds become southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50, with a high of 22°C and humidex near 26. Tonight brings more showers, an early evening thunderstorm risk, another 5 to 10 mm of rain, and a low of 7°C.

Friday stays rainy with another 5 to 10 mm possible, west winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50, and a chilly high of 11°C. Saturday will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 7°C. Sunday remains cloudy with a high of 10°C.

Neskantaga / Lansdowne House

Neskantaga will be warm, humid, and unsettled today. Showers should end near noon, then skies become a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Southwest winds will strengthen, reaching 40 km/h gusting to 60 late this morning. The high will be 27°C, with a humidex near 30. Tonight will be mainly cloudy, with showers possible before morning and a low of 12°C.

Friday brings cloud and a 60 percent chance of showers, with west winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 and a high of 19°C. Saturday turns cooler with cloud, a 40 percent chance of showers, and a high of 14°C. Sunday stays cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 12°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

A waterproof jacket with a hood is the best choice today, especially in Bearskin Lake, Kasabonika, KI / Big Trout Lake, and Ogoki Post where showers and thunderstorm risk are in the forecast. Waterproof footwear is recommended for muddy paths and wet dock or airport areas.

For Ogoki Post and Neskantaga, dress in layers. It will feel mild to warm today, but gusty southwest winds and showers could make conditions feel cooler at times. For Kasabonika, KI / Big Trout Lake, and Bearskin Lake, keep a warmer layer ready for Friday and Saturday as daytime highs fall sharply into the low teens and single digits.

Weather Trivia

Fog forms when air near the ground becomes nearly saturated and the temperature and dew point are very close. This morning at Big Trout Lake Airport, the temperature was 12.5°C and the dew point was 12.4°C, with humidity at 99% and visibility down to 0.6 km — a classic setup for dense fog.