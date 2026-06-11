Border Cats Take Their Lumps in Wausau, Head Home Looking to Reset

WAUSAU, Wis. – NETNEWSLEDGER SPORTS— The Thunder Bay Border Cats hit the road riding a four-game home winning streak, but the Wausau Woodchucks had the hot bats waiting at Athletic Park.

Thunder Bay dropped both games in Wisconsin, falling 7-4 on Tuesday before Wausau broke things open in a rain-shortened 16-4 win Wednesday night. There was an hour and a half delay due to rain in the 4th inning, and the game was called in the 8th due to lightning.

The Border Cats now return to Port Arthur Stadium looking to get back on track in front of the hometown crowd.

Woodchucks Take Opener Despite Thunder Bay Pushback

In Tuesday’s opener, the Cats fell behind 3-0 but answered like a team that had been swinging it well at home. Thunder Bay tied the game with a three-run fourth inning, sparked by a two-run double from Jesus Vasquez of the University of Hawaii and a run-scoring single from Manny Alberto of Western Kentucky University.

Wausau pulled away in the sixth, putting up three runs and turning a tied game into a 7-4 Woodchucks win. Lincoln Pack of Pensacola State Community College led the Thunder Bay offence, going 3-for-4 with a double and a run batted in.

For Wausau, Ryan Chase and Kyler Northrop went deep, while Logan Waldschmidt earned the win in relief and Reece Clapp closed it out in the ninth.

Wednesday Gets Away After Early Cats Lead

The second game started with promise for Thunder Bay. The Border Cats pushed across three runs in the second inning during a steady rain shower, putting pressure on the Woodchucks early.

But Wausau chipped away, then took over. The Woodchucks tied the game in the fourth, moved ahead after a Thunder Bay catching error following a rain delay, and then poured it on from there.

The game was called in the bottom of the eighth because of inclement weather, with Wausau in front 16-4.

Wausau Bats Explode for 23 Hits

This one turned into a tough night for the Cats’ pitching staff.

Wausau finished with 23 hits and eight extra-base hits, with eight different Woodchucks recording multi-hit games.

Jake Berkland and Gatlin Pitts each had four-hit nights, while Holden Groebl hit his first home run of the season and drove in four. Logan Medsker earned the win with three scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Cats Come Home for St. Cloud Series

Now it is back to Thunder Bay, and that is the best thing on the schedule for the Border Cats.

The Cats open a two-game set against the St. Cloud Rox on Thursday at Port Arthur Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET, with the series continuing Friday night at the same time.

After a rough road swing in Wausau, the mission is simple: flush it, get home, and let the Port Arthur Stadium crowd help turn the page.