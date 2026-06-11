Border Cats Bash Rox 13-6 in Big Home Response at Port Arthur Stadium

THUNDER BAY – SPORTS — Now that is how you answer the bell at home. The Thunder Bay Border Cats shook off a rough road swing in Wausau and came roaring back Thursday night at Port Arthur Stadium, pounding the St. Cloud Rox 13-6 in Northwoods League action.

The win came against a Rox club that arrived in Thunder Bay sitting on top of the Northwoods League with a 12-4 record and a four-game lead in the Great Plains West Division.

Six-Run First Sets the Tone for Thunder Bay

The Cats wasted no time putting this one in the hometown highlight reel.

Manny Alberto led off the bottom of the first with a single to centre, Logan Groh followed with another base hit, and from there the inning snowballed in Thunder Bay’s favour. Alex Kean delivered the big early blow with a two-run double to left, Ayden Hadley added a run-scoring single, Jacob Poletto worked a bases-loaded walk, and Alberto came back around to draw another walk that forced in a run.

By the time the Rox finally got off the field, the Border Cats had hung a six-spot on the board on five hits. That is not a start — that is a statement.

Rox Push Back, But Cats Keep Swinging

St. Cloud answered with three runs in the second inning, using a two-run double from Eli Campbell and a run-scoring single by Alex Dupuy to cut the Thunder Bay lead in half.

But the Border Cats did not blink.

After a few quiet innings, the Cats went back to work in the fifth. Jorge Valdes walked and stole second, Jacob Poletto moved him over with a sacrifice bunt, and Alberto cashed him with a single. Groh followed with a single to right that brought Alberto home, and Dante Smith drove in Groh with a base hit to centre.

Just like that, Thunder Bay had stretched the lead to 9-3.

Poletto and Waters Provide the Punch

The Cats kept the pressure on in the sixth when Stevie Waters singled, Valdes walked, and Poletto stepped in with another big swing. His double to left brought home both runners and pushed Thunder Bay in front 11-3.

Poletto finished with two doubles and four runs batted in, giving the Cats exactly the kind of production that changes a ball game from tense to comfortable.

Waters added more thunder in the eighth, leading off with a home run to left. Valdes later came around on another Poletto double, giving Thunder Bay two more insurance runs and a 13-6 cushion.

Unga Settles It Down on the Mound

After St. Cloud’s three-run second, Anthony Unga gave the Border Cats exactly what they needed: calm innings, quick outs, and a chance for the bats to build the lead.

Unga entered in the third and kept the Rox off the board through the sixth, working around traffic and letting the Thunder Bay offence take control.

George Hansen handled the seventh and eighth, while Reid Leonard came on in the ninth. After issuing two walks, Leonard got the biggest friend a pitcher can ask for — a 6-4-3 double play to close the door.

Back at Port Arthur Stadium Friday

The two-game home set continues Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Port Arthur Stadium, with the Border Cats hosting St. Cloud again on Fly Away Friday — Halifax night.

The Thursday opener was Pride Night on the team’s 2026 home schedule.

For the Cats, this was more than just a win. It was a reset.

After getting roughed up in Wisconsin, Thunder Bay came home, jumped on one of the league’s best teams early, and gave the Port Arthur Stadium crowd a ball game worth talking about.