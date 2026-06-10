Thunder Bay Cyber Crime Investigation Leads to Child Exploitation Charges

THUNDER BAY — A Thunder Bay Police Service Cyber Crime Unit investigation has led to charges against a Thunder Bay man in connection with alleged child sexual abuse and exploitation.

In a media release issued today, police say the investigation began April 23, 2026, after officers received information from another police agency about potential child sexual abuse and exploitation in Thunder Bay. The case is listed by police as TB26015221.

Police Search South-Side Home, Seize Electronic Devices

According to police, further investigation identified a suspect. On April 29, officers searched a home on Thunder Bay’s south side and seized multiple electronic devices.

Police say the accused surrendered at the Thunder Bay Police Service station at 1200 Balmoral St. on June 10.

As a result of the investigation, 50-year-old Michael Scorgie of Thunder Bay is charged with:

Luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunications, two counts; arrangement to commit a sexual offence against a person under 16 years of age, two counts; arrangement to commit a sexual offence against a person under 18 years of age; making, printing, publishing or possessing for the purpose of publication child sexual abuse and exploitation material; and possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

The accused was released from custody after a first court appearance and is scheduled to return to court at a future date.

None of the allegations has been proven in court. The accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Criminal Code Context

The luring charges fall under section 172.1 of the Criminal Code. That section makes it an offence to communicate by telecommunication with a person who is, or who the accused believes is, under a specified age for the purpose of facilitating certain offences.

In cases involving a person under 16, the section includes offences such as sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault-related offences. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum penalty is 14 years in prison, with a one-year minimum.

If prosecuted summarily, the maximum is two years less a day, with a six-month minimum.

The arrangement charges fall under section 172.2 of the Criminal Code. That section covers agreements or arrangements made by telecommunication to commit a sexual offence against a child. The provision includes alleged arrangements involving persons under 18 or under 16, depending on the underlying offence.

The sentencing range is the same as for luring: up to 14 years, with a one-year minimum, if prosecuted by indictment; or up to two years less a day, with a six-month minimum, if prosecuted summarily.

The charges involving child sexual abuse and exploitation material fall under section 163.1 of the Criminal Code. Making, printing, publishing or possessing such material for the purpose of publication is an indictable offence with a maximum sentence of 14 years and a one-year minimum. Possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material carries a maximum of 10 years and a one-year minimum if prosecuted by indictment, or up to two years less a day and a six-month minimum if prosecuted summarily.

Actual sentences, if there is a conviction, are determined by the court based on the evidence, the Crown’s election on hybrid offences, statutory minimums, aggravating and mitigating factors, and the circumstances of the offender and the offence.

Police Seek Information

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Detective Constable Joel Manherz at 807-684-1200, ext. 4115.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through P3Tips.

Online Safety and Reporting Resources

Thunder Bay police say parents and caregivers are on the frontline when it comes to protecting children using the Internet and electronic devices.

Online exploitation can also be reported to Cybertip.ca, Canada’s national tipline for reporting online child sexual abuse and exploitation. Cybertip.ca is operated by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection and receives reports involving child sexual abuse material, online luring and other forms of online child victimization.

Police say the local project has been made possible through a grant from Ontario’s Ministry of the Solicitor General.

There are also prevention-focused resources available through the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. Talking for Change offers free and anonymous support for people concerned about their sexual interest or behaviour involving children, including concerns about using child sexual abuse material or offending against a child.