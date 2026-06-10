Ostberg-Beardy Family Rejects SIU Corrigendum in Death of Jenna Ostberg

THUNDER BAY — The family of Jenna Ostberg says it remains deeply disappointed after the Special Investigations Unit released a corrigendum, or correction, to its Director’s Report into her death.

In a statement issued June 9, the Ostberg-Beardy family said the correction does not resolve their concerns about the investigation, the cancellation of two 911 calls, or the Thunder Bay Police Service’s handling of the matter.

Family Says Questions Remain After SIU Correction

According to the family statement, legal counsel for the Ostberg-Beardy family wrote to the SIU on May 22 outlining concerns with the investigative process and remaining issues in the SIU investigation.

The family said the SIU has acknowledged major flaws in the investigation, but continues to state there are no reasonable grounds to believe Thunder Bay police committed criminal negligence in connection with Ostberg’s death.

Jenna Ostberg, a member of Bearskin Lake First Nation, died in Thunder Bay on Dec. 30, 2023. The SIU investigated after Thunder Bay police did not respond to an earlier call for service before Ostberg was later found dead. Nishnawbe Aski Nation said in 2024 that Ostberg’s death raised serious questions about police response and the treatment of First Nations people in Thunder Bay.

Parents Say Family Rejects Report

In the statement, Jenna’s parents, Melanie Beardy and Vincent Ostberg, said they are “not impressed” by the corrigendum’s conclusions and “not surprised.”

“It is a report that we reject, similar to the initial report released in July 2025,” the family said. “We, as a family, continue to inquire about what happened to Jenna in the last moments of her life.”

The family said it continues to believe Thunder Bay police failed Jenna when two 911 calls were cancelled before officers attended the residence.

“There is a pattern with the Thunder Bay Police Service failing to adequately investigate the deaths of Indigenous individuals. This needs to end,” the parents said. “Families deserve to know what happened to their loved ones. Families deserve support and closure in some of the toughest moments in their lives. Jenna deserved better.”

Legal Counsel Criticizes Oversight Process

Julian Falconer of Falconers LLP, legal counsel for the Ostberg-Beardy family, said the family is considering its options and will continue seeking accountability.

Falconer said police oversight and accountability agencies must recognize the realities faced by Indigenous women and girls, including disproportionate experiences with violence. The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls released its final report in 2019, finding that persistent human and Indigenous rights violations are root causes behind violence affecting Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

SIU Mandate and Legal Threshold

The SIU is Ontario’s civilian police oversight agency. Its mandate includes investigations involving police where there has been a death, serious injury, firearm discharge at a person or allegation of sexual assault. The SIU director must decide whether there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence was committed by an official; if that threshold is not met, the SIU cannot lay a charge.

The SIU’s Director’s Report in Ostberg’s case considered criminal negligence causing death under sections 219 and 220 of the Criminal Code. Criminal negligence requires conduct showing wanton or reckless disregard for lives or safety. Criminal negligence causing death is an indictable offence carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, but the SIU concluded there were no reasonable grounds to proceed with criminal charges against the subject official.

No officer has been charged as a result of the SIU investigation. The family disputes the SIU’s conclusions.

Regional Context for Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario

The Ostberg case continues to resonate across Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, particularly among First Nations families whose members travel to the city for school, health care, housing, court matters and other essential services. Thunder Bay serves as a regional hub for many remote and northern communities, making trust in policing and emergency response a regional issue, not only a local one.

In October 2024, Ontario’s Inspector General of Policing announced an inspection of the Thunder Bay Police Service and its board. The inspection focuses on how the service conducts death and missing-person investigations, including compliance with the Community Safety and Policing Act and alignment with leading practices.

The Ostberg-Beardy family said it will make no further comment at this time.