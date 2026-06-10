OPP Constable Tarun Bali Killed in Line of Duty Near Hearst; First-Degree Murder Charge Laid

HEARST, Ont. — An 18-year-old Hearst man has been charged with first-degree murder after Ontario Provincial Police Const.

Tarun Bali was killed in the line of duty during an attempted vehicle stop connected to an ongoing investigation. The death has drawn condolences across Ontario and has particular resonance in northern communities, where police often work across vast distances with support from multiple services.

Officer Struck During Attempted Apprehension

OPP say members of the James Bay detachment were attempting to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, when an officer was struck during the attempted apprehension. Police identified the officer as Provincial Const. Tarun Bali, 29, who was seriously injured and later pronounced dead.

OPP members and a Nishnawbe Aski Police Service member took a suspect into custody. Justin Veronneau, 18, of Hearst, has been charged with first-degree murder, assaulting a peace officer, two counts of flight from police, resisting arrest, dangerous operation causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Veronneau remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Hearst on Wednesday, June 24. The investigation remains ongoing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

About Const. Tarun Bali

Const. Bali was assigned to the OPP’s Dufferin detachment and had served with the force for two and a half years. At the time of his death, he was deployed with the James Bay detachment.

The OPP said it is supporting Bali’s family and asked that their privacy be respected. Media inquiries have been directed to opp.poc.pia@opp.ca.

Legal Context: Charges Before the Court

Under the Criminal Code, murder is classified as first-degree or second-degree. Section 231 states that murder of a police officer acting in the course of duty is first-degree murder, whether or not it was planned and deliberate. A conviction for first-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence, and section 745 provides parole ineligibility for 25 years for an adult convicted of first-degree murder.

Assaulting a peace officer under section 270(1)(a) applies where a person assaults a peace officer engaged in the execution of duty. The offence is hybrid; if prosecuted by indictment, the maximum sentence is five years in prison, while summary conviction matters are generally subject to a maximum fine of $5,000, imprisonment of up to two years less a day, or both.

Flight from a peace officer under section 320.17 applies when a driver fails, without reasonable excuse, to stop as soon as reasonable while being pursued by police. Dangerous operation under section 320.13 applies where a conveyance is operated in a manner dangerous to the public. Basic dangerous operation and flight from police can carry up to 10 years if prosecuted by indictment, while dangerous operation causing death can carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Resisting arrest under section 129(a) applies where a person resists or wilfully obstructs a peace officer in the execution of duty. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum sentence is two years in prison; if prosecuted summarily, the general summary conviction penalty may apply.

All charges remain before the courts. None of the allegations has been proven, and the accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Why This Matters Across Northern Ontario

Hearst is part of a northern policing environment where OPP detachments, First Nations police services and regional emergency responders often work across long travel distances, remote highways and smaller communities. For Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario readers, the death underscores the risks faced by officers serving rural, northern and Indigenous communities, including on deployment outside their home detachments.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through Ontario Crime Stoppers.