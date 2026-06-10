THUNDER BAY – COMMUNITY – Thunder Bay’s Waterfront Trail Rotary Community Action Team (WTRCAT) is pleased to announce some early success in its fundraising efforts for the City of Thunder Bay Waterfront Trail expansion. “When we began our advocacy efforts nearly five years ago, we intended to raise money to support Waterfront Trail building and maintenance,” says Warren Philp, WTRCAT Team Leader. “Today, we are thrilled to report that $30,000 has been raised so far thanks to three generous donors.”

In order to receive trail donations, the Rotary Club of Thunder Bay (Port Arthur) created a Community Charity. “Our charity – sanctioned by the Canada Revenue Agency – has several objectives, including support for the City of Thunder Bay Waterfront Trail expansion,” Charity President Krysta Logozzo-Daniele explains. “WTRCAT needed a fundraising vehicle for the Waterfront Trail and our Board of Directors were happy to build this tool for private citizens, corporate entities, and other philanthropic organizations.”

Three local foundations – John Andrew’s Foundation, Paterson Foundation and Doane Grant Thornton Foundation – each contributed $10,000 to the Rotary Charity to kick off WTRCAT fundraising. These generous donations to WTRCAT’s efforts demonstrate strong philanthropic support for a Waterfront Trail that will improve public access to Lake Superior, create better active transportation options for all, and provide opportunities to nurture physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

As the City of Thunder Bay takes concrete action to finance the 13.5 km Waterfront Trail that will travel from Fisherman’s Park in the north to cross the Jackknife Bridge in the south, WTRCAT hopes to join other supporters, including provincial and federal governments. Major connections and negotiations are still required to complete the Waterfront Trail which is currently under review by City Administration with an update expected to Council this month.

Visit www.thunderbaywaterfronttrail.com to learn more about the Waterfront Trail and the efforts of the Waterfront Trail Rotary Community Action Team (WTRCAT).