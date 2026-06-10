Dryden weather forecast for June 10, 2026: Severe thunderstorm warnings, showers, strong winds, hail risk, and cooler temperatures ahead for Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden is sitting under sunny and humid late-afternoon conditions, but the weather picture is changing quickly. Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm alerts for Dryden–Vermilion Bay, with dangerous storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rainfall, and a slight tornado risk.

Residents should keep a close eye on the sky this evening and be ready to move indoors immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 PM CDT, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, Dryden is reporting sunny skies with a temperature of 29.2°C. The humidex is making it feel closer to 34°C, giving the day a summer-like, sticky feel.

Winds are from the south-southeast at 24 km/h, helping feed warm and humid air into the region ahead of incoming storms. The barometric pressure is 99.4 kPa, humidity sits at 46%, and visibility remains good at 16 km.

The dew point of 16.4°C shows there is enough moisture in the air to support shower and thunderstorm development.

Severe Weather Alerts

Dryden is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

Environment Canada is tracking a line of severe thunderstorms moving northeast at about 60 km/h, with hazards including:

Wind gusts up to 110 km/h, quarter-sized hail, and heavy rainfall amounts up to 50 mm in some areas.

Communities in or near the storm path include Vermilion Bay, Eagle River, Dryden, Wabigoon, Red Lake Road, Atikwa Lake, Lower Manitou Lake, and Upper Manitou Lake.

Utility outages, tree damage, reduced visibility, flash flooding, and hail damage are all possible. Take shelter indoors when storms approach and avoid driving through flooded roadways.

Tonight’s Forecast

Showers are expected to end near midnight, followed by mainly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of additional showers. There is a risk of thunderstorms this evening and again after midnight.

Rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 mm are possible. Winds will strengthen from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40, increasing to 40 km/h gusting to 60, before shifting southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening.

The overnight low will fall to 13°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. There is also a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Winds will be strong from the southwest, starting at 20 km/h gusting to 50, then increasing late in the morning to 40 km/h gusting to 60. The daytime high will reach 20°C, with a UV index of 5, or moderate.

Thursday night will remain cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a risk of an evening thunderstorm. Winds from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50 will become light near midnight. The low will be 11°C.

Friday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers and a cooler high of 16°C. Friday night turns cloudier, with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 7°C.

Saturday stays unsettled, with a 40 percent chance of showers and a daytime high of only 13°C. Saturday night will bring a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 7°C.

By Sunday, conditions improve with sunshine and a high of 20°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For this evening, keep rain gear close and avoid being outdoors during thunderstorms. A waterproof jacket, sturdy shoes, and a charged phone are smart choices.

On Thursday, dress for a cooler, windy, and unsettled day. A light jacket or windbreaker will be useful, especially with gusts reaching up to 60 km/h. Sunglasses may not be needed for much of the day, but the moderate UV index means sunscreen is still a good idea if you are outside for long periods.

Friday and Saturday will feel much cooler, so long sleeves, a spring jacket, and waterproof footwear will be practical.

Weather Trivia

Thunderstorms can develop rapidly in northwestern Ontario when warm, humid air from the south meets a stronger cold front moving in from the west. This setup can produce fast-moving storm lines, strong wind gusts, hail, and intense bursts of rain — exactly the kind of pattern Dryden is watching closely today.