THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Hydro One will engage community members and share a proposed route and route alternatives at upcoming open houses for the Greenstone Transmission Line. The proposed line will be a single-circuit, 230-kilovolt (kV) transmission line that will extend from the existing East-West Tie near Nipigon Bay to a new 230-kV switching station near Aroland First Nation. Once built, the line will provide additional capacity to the area and improve reliability for northern communities.

Community open house details

Community members are invited to learn more about the proposed line and engage with the project team at our upcoming open houses from 2 to 7 p.m. on June 15 to 18:

Thunder Bay, Monday, June 15

Oliver Road Community Centre, 563 Oliver Road

Geraldton, Tuesday, June 16

Thunderbird Friendship Centre, 301 Beamish Avenue West

Beardmore, Wednesday, June 17

Beardmore Community Centre, 100 Main Street

Nakina, Wednesday, June 17

Nakina Community Centre, 206 North Avenue

Nipigon, Thursday, June 18

Nipigon Community Centre, 138 Wadsworth Drive