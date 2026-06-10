Careless Boating Charge Laid After Two-Vessel Collision on Rainy Lake

RAINY LAKE, Ont. — Five people were not injured after a stationary fishing boat was struck by another vessel near Bear’s Passage on Rainy Lake, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. The incident is a reminder for Northwestern Ontario boaters that narrow channels, busy summer waterways and cross-border lake traffic require caution and preparation.

OPP Say Stationary Vessel Was Struck in Narrows

Rainy River District OPP responded on June 5, 2026, after receiving a report of a two-vessel collision on Rainy Lake.

Police say the five people involved were not injured and both boats had returned to land by the time officers responded.

Investigators determined one vessel was stationary and fishing in a narrows when it was struck by another vessel that was moving on plane through the area. “On plane” generally refers to a powerboat travelling fast enough that its hull rises and skims across the water, reducing drag but also increasing stopping distance and reaction risk in confined areas.

Minnesota Operator Charged

The operator of the second vessel, a 78-year-old resident of Otesgo, Minn., has been charged under the federal Small Vessel Regulations with careless operation of a vessel.

Section 1007 of the Small Vessel Regulations states that no person shall operate a vessel in a careless manner, without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for other people. Under the federal Contraventions Regulations, the listed fine for operating a vessel in a careless manner under section 1007 is $350.

This is a regulatory charge, not a Criminal Code charge. The allegation has not been proven in court, and the accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Boating Safety Reminder for Northwestern Ontario

With summer boating season underway, OPP are reminding boaters that safety is a shared responsibility.

Boaters should wear a properly fitted lifejacket or personal flotation device, check equipment before leaving shore, know the vessel they are operating and make sure required safety gear is accessible and in good condition.

Police also remind boaters not to mix alcohol or drugs with vessel operation. Under the Criminal Code, “conveyance” includes a vessel, meaning impaired-operation laws can apply on the water as well as on roads.

Plan Before Leaving Shore

Boaters should tell someone where they are going, when they expect to return and who is on board. Mechanical problems, changing weather and collisions can escalate quickly on large Northwestern Ontario lakes, especially in narrow passages where visibility and manoeuvring room may be limited.

Anyone who suspects an impaired boater or sees an emergency on the water should call 911.