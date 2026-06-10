Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update — June 9, 2026, 18:00 CDT — Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services is reporting eight active wildland fires in Ontario’s Northwest Fire Region as of Tuesday evening.

Of the active fires, three are not under control, one is under control, and four are being observed.

Two New Wildland Fires Confirmed

Two new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of June 9.

Sioux Lookout 3 — SLK003

Sioux Lookout 3 is a remote wildland fire located approximately 62 kilometres northeast of Little Sachigo Lake. The fire is estimated at 25 hectares and is currently being observed.

Thunder Bay 24 — THU024

Thunder Bay 24 is located approximately 6.5 kilometres south of Highway 17 and 2.3 kilometres north of Panache Lake. The fire is listed at 0.5 hectares and is not under control.

Fire of Note: Dryden 13

Dryden 13 — DRY013 remains the major fire of note in the Northwest Region.

The fire is burning in the southern portion of Wabakimi Provincial Park, approximately 41 kilometres west of Armstrong. It remains listed at 14,100 hectares and is not under control.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reports that 14 FireRanger crews and five helicopters are assigned to suppression operations on Dryden 13.

Officials also reported increased smoke drift from the fire on Tuesday as warm and windy conditions affected the area.

Regional Wildland Fire Hazard

Residents across Northwestern Ontario are encouraged to check the province’s interactive fire map for the most current local forest fire danger rating.

Ontario’s interactive fire map uses data from more than 130 weather stations across the province’s fire region and updates throughout the day as conditions change.

As of June 9, 2026, at 17:55 CDT, the map showed varying fire danger levels across the Northwest Region.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Fire Rules

Outdoor fire rules remain in effect across Ontario’s legislated fire season, which runs from April 1 to October 31. The province encourages residents to use alternatives such as composting or taking yard waste and woody debris to a local landfill instead of burning.

Where burning is permitted, fires must be started no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Anyone burning outdoors must have enough tools and water on hand to control and extinguish the fire.

Residents inside municipal boundaries should also check with their local fire department for burning restrictions, permit requirements, or local fire bans before lighting any outdoor fire.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE — 3473.

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 9-1-1.

For prevention tips and updates on the current fire situation, follow Ontario’s forest fire information channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X at @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet.

Overview

Ontario’s Northwest Fire Region has eight active wildland fires as of June 9, 2026, including Dryden 13 in Wabakimi Provincial Park, which remains not under control at 14,100 hectares.