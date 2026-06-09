Thunder Bay Police Seize $150K in Suspected Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine

THUNDER BAY — A Thunder Bay Police Service investigation that began with officers finding a driver asleep in a running vehicle has led to drug-trafficking charges and the seizure of suspected fentanyl, suspected crack cocaine, cash and items police say are associated with trafficking.

The seizure matters locally because police estimate the street value of the drugs at more than $150,000, a significant amount in a city and region already dealing with the public safety and health impacts of toxic street drugs.

Driver found asleep in running vehicle

Police say officers with the Primary Response Unit were in the Picton Avenue and Blucher Crescent area on June 5 when they located a driver asleep behind the steering wheel of a running vehicle.

Further investigation led officers to search the vehicle.

During that search, police say they seized more than 115 grams of suspected fentanyl, more than 587 grams of suspected crack cocaine, cash and items associated with drug trafficking.

The Thunder Bay Police Service said the estimated street value of the seized drugs is more than $150,000.

Brampton man charged

As a result of the investigation, Jermaine Wilson, 49, of Brampton, Ont., has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — opioid;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Wilson was remanded into custody following his first court appearance.

None of the allegations has been tested in court. The accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

What the charges mean

Possession for the purpose of trafficking is an offence under Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The law prohibits possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. For Schedule I substances, the maximum penalty can be life imprisonment, although the sentence in any case depends on the facts proven in court, the offender’s background, the quantity and type of drug, aggravating and mitigating factors, and whether the matter proceeds by indictment.

Cocaine is listed under Schedule I of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Fentanyl and its analogues are also controlled under Schedule I.

The charge of possession of property obtained by crime is tied to Section 354 of the Criminal Code of Canada. It applies where a person is alleged to possess property or proceeds knowing they were obtained through an indictable offence. Where the value is more than $5,000, Section 355 provides for a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if prosecuted by indictment.

Sentencing context

For serious fentanyl trafficking cases, Canadian courts have treated the offence as especially grave because of the overdose crisis. In R. v. Parranto, the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed appeals in a case where an Alberta court had applied a nine-year starting point for wholesale fentanyl trafficking, while confirming that sentencing ranges and starting points are guidelines rather than automatic penalties.

For cocaine trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking, sentences can range widely, from shorter custodial terms in lower-level cases to multi-year penitentiary sentences where substantial quantities, commercial activity or prior records are proven.

The exact sentence, if there is a conviction, is determined by the court.

Local public safety and health context

Drug-trafficking investigations in Thunder Bay have regional implications beyond one police call. Thunder Bay is a transportation hub for Northwestern Ontario, with road, rail and air links into remote and northern communities. Police seizures involving fentanyl and crack cocaine can therefore raise concerns about local street-level supply, movement along transportation corridors, and the risk of toxic drugs reaching smaller communities with fewer emergency and treatment resources.

Public health agencies in the region have warned about an unpredictable street-drug supply. The Northwestern Health Unit reported in 2025 that unusual drug reactions were being seen from Winnipeg to Thunder Bay and communities in between, including substances sold as cocaine causing sleepiness or unconsciousness, methamphetamine testing positive for fentanyl, and opioids testing positive for medetomidine, a veterinary tranquilizer.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit urges people to call 911 during a suspected overdose and provides information on naloxone and overdose prevention supports.