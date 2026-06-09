THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Tuesday is opening under a damp blanket of mist across Thunder Bay. Visibility is sharply reduced this morning at Thunder Bay Airport, with fog patches expected to dissipate as the day moves along. Environment Canada reports no alerts in effect for Thunder Bay as of the morning forecast update.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay Airport was reporting mist and a temperature of 12.6°C. The dew point was also 12.6°C, with humidity at 100 percent, creating the saturated conditions behind this morning’s mist and low visibility. Winds were light from the west-southwest at 3 km/h, visibility was reduced to 1.2 km, and the barometric pressure was 101.6 kPa and falling.

Today’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies, with a 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. Fog patches should dissipate through the morning. The daytime high is expected to reach 21°C, with a humidex of 26. The UV index is 7, or high, so sun protection is still a good idea during brighter breaks.

Tonight will remain cloudy, with the temperature dropping to 10°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Wednesday, June 10: Thunder Bay will stay cloudy and cooler, with a high of 15°C. Winds are expected to become northeast at 20 km/h late in the morning, adding a cooler feel to the day. The UV index will be 6, or high. Wednesday night will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 14°C.

Thursday, June 11: Conditions improve somewhat, with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 percent chance of showers. The high will climb to 22°C. Thursday night brings cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 10°C.

Friday, June 12: The unsettled pattern continues with a mix of sun and cloud and a 40 percent chance of showers. The high is forecast near 20°C. Friday night will bring cloudy periods, a 30 percent chance of showers, and a low of 10°C.

Looking into the weekend, Saturday carries another 40 percent chance of showers with a high near 20°C, while Sunday trends drier with a mix of sun and cloud and a high near 19°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Tuesday is a light rain jacket and closed-toe shoes kind of day. The morning mist and drizzle risk will make sidewalks, parking lots, and grassy areas damp, while the afternoon should feel milder as temperatures climb toward 21°C.

For Wednesday, plan for a cooler, cloudier day. A light jacket or sweater will be useful, especially with northeast winds developing late in the morning. Keep an umbrella handy for Wednesday night as showers become more likely.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay is enjoying long June daylight even under cloudy skies. Environment Canada lists sunrise at 5:56 AM EDTand sunset at 9:57 PM EDT, giving the city just over 16 hours of daylight today.