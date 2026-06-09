Thunder Bay – News – All City of Thunder Bay building permits are now available online, marking a significant milestone in the City’s efforts to enhance customer service through digitization.

After recent updates to the City’s Property and Permitting Portal, all commercial, industrial, and institutional building permits can now be processed online. The City previously made all residential building permits available online through the portal in 2024.

This latest expansion of online services is part of the City’s Digital Strategy, bringing more services online to improve customer service and streamline municipal processes. With this launch, users can take advantage of new features including 24/7 access to permit applications, online payment, improved email integration, and seamless digital plan submission.

Building Permits are required for virtually all construction activities in the City, including changes to plumbing systems and demolitions.

For more information, visit buildthunderbay.ca.