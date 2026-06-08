Toronto, Ontario – Mining Press Releases – June 8, 2026 – The Canadian Chrome Company Inc., (CSE: CACR) (CSE: CACR.A) formerly known as KWG Resources Inc. (“CCC” or the “Company“) announces that the Company’s request and appeal to the Minister under s.73.1 and s.185 of the Mining Act (Ontario) to grant relief from the forfeitures of the Corridor Claims – those mineral exploration claims which run along a route between Nakina, Ontario, and the Ring of Fire which route was first identified by the Company and has now been generally recognized as the best route for road, railroad and electricity systems to get to the Ring of Fire – has been declined by the Minister’s delegate.

“We are reviewing this decision by the Minister’s delegate and are considering our options and remedies,” said Frank Smeenk, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, “We are disappointed in this decision not only for our Company but also for the First Nations of the area as we have been trying to transfer these Corridor Claims to an indigenous enterprise for the development and operation of transportation and electrification services along the route of the Corridor Claims to provide transportation access and electrification services to the Ring of Fire and to several First Nation communities in the area from the provincial highway system, the railway and the Ontario power grid which pass through Nakina, Ontario. We are committed to that plan and are reviewing our options and remedies regarding this decision.”

About The Canadian Chrome Company Inc.

The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. is an exploration stage company that is focused on identification, acquisition, consolidation, exploration, development and evaluation of large-scale deposits of minerals including chromite in the Ring of Fire, as well as other base metals and strategic minerals and, where applicable, support for the development of transportation and electrification links to access remote areas where these deposits may be located.

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.