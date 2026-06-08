North Star Air golf tournament raises $46,060.89 for Mikinakoos Children’s Fund

THUNDER BAY — North Star Air’s fifth annual Charity Golf Tournament delivered a major win for children and families in northern communities, raising $46,060.89 for the Mikinakoos Children’s Fund on Friday at the Fort William Golf and Country Club.

The event began under grey skies, with rain showers and fog hanging over the Nor’Westers, but by the 1 p.m. shotgun start the sun had broken through. Golfers were treated to warm weather, a welcome breeze, a relaxed day on the course and an evening dinner that capped off a successful fundraiser.

Community support pushes tournament past its $40,000 goal

Organizers had set an ambitious target of $40,000, aiming to beat last year’s fundraising total. By the end of the day, support from sponsors, golfers, vendors, prize donors, volunteers, employees and community partners helped the tournament exceed that goal by more than $6,000.

A cheque for $46,060.89 was presented at the conclusion of the tournament.

“We did it!” organizers said in celebrating the milestone. “Together, we raised $46,060.89. Together, we are making a difference.”

From small fundraiser to annual regional event

Five years ago, the North Star Air Charity Golf Tournament began as a smaller fundraiser with a simple purpose: to give back to children and families in northern communities.

It has since grown into a signature annual event that brings together people from across Northwestern Ontario who share a commitment to supporting Indigenous children and youth.

That growth was clear on Friday. Golfers enjoyed a fun and social round, while the dinner that followed earned high praise from attendees. The steaks were a standout, the potatoes were a crowd favourite, and the Fort William Golf and Country Club team helped deliver a strong finish to the day.

Raffle tables add to fundraising momentum

The tournament also featured a wide range of raffle prizes, with guests buying generous stretches of tickets and carefully choosing the items they hoped to win.

Every sponsorship, registration, raffle ticket, prize donation and volunteer hour contributed to the final total.

The success of the event showed how business-led fundraising can have a direct and positive impact across the region, especially when local companies, employees and community partners work together around a shared cause.

Supporting children in northern and remote communities

Funds raised through the tournament will support the Mikinakoos Children’s Fund and its work with Indigenous children and youth in northern and remote communities.

North Star Air organizers thanked the sponsors, golfers, prize donors, volunteers and supporters who continue to believe in the event and its purpose. They also extended thanks to the team at Fort William Golf and Country Club, including kitchen and banquet staff, bartenders and everyone who helped make the day a success.

Most importantly, organizers thanked the Mikinakoos Children’s Fund for its ongoing work.

“We are honoured to support your mission and proud to stand alongside you in creating opportunities, hope and brighter futures for children in northern and remote communities,” organizers said.

A strong day for business and community

For Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the tournament is another example of how regional businesses can help build community beyond their daily operations.

North Star Air’s charity event brought people together for golf, dinner, prizes and fellowship, but the final result went far beyond the fairway.

More than $46,000 will now support children and families in the North — a milestone that made Friday’s tournament a clear success.