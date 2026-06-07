Thunder Bay police charge Dion McKay with manslaughter after Kelsey Anderson found dead

THUNDER BAY — A Thunder Bay Police Service Major Crime Unit investigation has led to a manslaughter charge after police located a deceased person later identified as 36-year-old Kelsey Anderson. The case is now before the courts and remains an active criminal matter.

Police Arrest Suspect Connected to Death Investigation

Thunder Bay police say officers located and arrested a suspect on June 6, 2026, in connection with Anderson’s death.

Dion McKay, 33, of Thunder Bay, has been charged with manslaughter.

Police have not released further details on the circumstances of Anderson’s death, including where Anderson was found or the alleged cause of death.

McKay remains in custody following a first court appearance.

Legal Context: Manslaughter Charge

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, manslaughter is addressed through the homicide provisions. Section 234 states that culpable homicide that is not murder or infanticide is manslaughter. Section 236 sets out the punishment for manslaughter. The offence is indictable, and the maximum sentence available to a court is life imprisonment.

If a firearm is used in the commission of the offence, the Criminal Code provides for a minimum sentence of four years in prison.

Manslaughter sentencing can vary widely because the charge covers a broad range of circumstances and levels of moral blameworthiness.

A Justice Canada review of manslaughter sentencing noted that courts have treated the offence as requiring flexibility, with penalties depending heavily on the facts of each case, aggravating and mitigating factors, and the offender’s circumstances.

No allegation has been proven in court. McKay is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Community Impact in Thunder Bay

Major Crime Unit investigations draw significant public attention in Thunder Bay because they involve the most serious offences and often leave families, neighbours and the broader community looking for answers.

At this stage, police have released limited information, and further details are expected to emerge through the court process or future police updates.

Anyone with information related to the investigation should contact Thunder Bay Police Service or Crime Stoppers.