Hunt down Savings to Stretch the Grocery Dollar

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Thunder Bay shoppers looking to stretch the grocery budget this week should focus on low-cost produce, pork, chicken, pasta, sauce and freezer-friendly items. Most major grocery flyers reviewed for this roundup run to Wednesday, June 10, while Giant Tiger’s flyer runs to Tuesday, June 9. Prices can vary by store and stock, and Scene+ or member pricing may require a loyalty card.

Best deals to build the week around

The strongest stock-up buys this week are Walmart’s picnic pork roast at $1.98 a pound, FreshCo’s seedless cucumbers at two for $1, Metro’s Primo pasta and Primo sauce at $1.69 each, Giant Tiger’s Prego pasta sauce at $1.97, and Safeway’s five-pack of avocados at $3.99.

Do not miss the fresh chicken drumsticks at Freshco a tray is only $2 per pound.

For families, those items can form the base of several low-cost meals: pasta night, pork roast sandwiches, rice bowls, cucumber salads and simple lunchbox sides.

FreshCo: Cucumbers, berries, chicken and budget protein

FreshCo’s Ontario flyer for June 4 to 10 is strong on produce and simple protein.

The best produce deal is seedless cucumbers at two for $1, with raspberries or blackberries at $2 for a 170-gram package. Other practical buys include Compliments oranges, three pounds for $3, and blueberries, lemons or strawberries at $4.99 when buying two selected items.

For protein, FreshCo has fresh bone-in chicken thighs or drumsticks at $2 per pound, lean ground pork or MarcAngelo Italian-style pork sausage at $3, and Carver’s Choice bacon, Maple Leaf Top Dogs, Schneiders Red Hots or Mina chicken wieners at $3.

These are useful buys for sheet-pan dinners, fried rice, pasta sauce, breakfast sandwiches or freezer meals.

Safeway: Avocados, pork chops, chicken breast and lunch staples

Safeway’s Thunder Bay flyer is listed as valid from June 4 to 10. The strongest deals include fresh pork loin rib and centre combo chops at $3.49 a pound, Compliments fresh air-chilled boneless skinless chicken breasts at $5.99 a pound with a Scene+ card, and avocados at $3.99 for a five-pack.

For lunch and pantry items, Safeway has Compliments sliced meats or Schneiders Lunchmate snack kits at $3, Kraft Dinner at $9.99 for a 12-pack, family-size cereal at $5.47, Chapman’s ice cream at $4.99, and Dare or Cheez-It crackers at $1.97 with a Scene+ card. Safeway is best used this week for targeted buys, not a full-cart shop, unless shoppers are collecting Scene+ offers they already planned to use.

Walmart: Pork roast, watermelon, soup and basic pantry items

Walmart’s Western Canada flyer, valid June 4 to 10, has one of the week’s best meat deals: picnic pork roast at $1.98 a pound. That is a strong freezer or batch-cooking buy. Large seedless watermelons are $6.98, seedless cucumbers are 84 cents each, Ataulfo mangoes are 94 cents each, and strawberries, raspberries or blackberries are $3.94.

Walmart is also useful for pantry and convenience items. Campbell’s soup is 98 cents, Campbell’s broth is $1.64, Barilla pasta is $1.97, Dairyland butter is $5.48, Great Value cheese slices or shreds are $4.98, and Dempster’s hot dog or hamburger buns are $2.68. For produce add-ons, tomatoes on the vine are $1.92 a pound and rainbow peppers are $3.98 for a three-pack.

Giant Tiger: Pasta sauce, cucumbers, grapes and household savings

Giant Tiger’s Thunder Bay flyer runs from June 3 to 9. The first-page grocery deals include Prego pasta sauce at $1.97, English cucumbers at 93 cents, red or green grapes at $1.97 for 500 grams, Giant Value frozen vegetables at $2.77, Schneiders Red Hots at $2.99, Black Diamond cheese at $4.97 and Giant Value chips at $2.29.

The best Giant Tiger strategy is to treat it as a pantry-and-snack stop. Prego sauce, cucumbers and frozen vegetables can pair with Metro’s low-price pasta or Walmart’s Barilla pasta. The Tide Simply laundry detergent at $7.97 is also worth noting for households trying to keep the total weekly household bill under control.

Metro: Pasta, sauce, pork loin and berries

Metro’s Ontario flyer runs from June 4 to 10. The best pantry deal is Primo pasta, 750 to 900 grams, and Primo Thick & Zesty sauce, 680 millilitres, both at $1.69. Metro also has O’Sole Mio ravioli, fresh pasta, gnocchi or sauce at $2.99, which gives shoppers an easy meatless meal option.

For protein and produce, Metro has boneless pork loin chops or roast at $2.99 a pound, Red Grill top sirloin steak value pack or roast at $8.99 a pound, raspberries or goldenberries at $2.49, and a box of fresh mangoes at $7.77. The pork loin is the best value here for families who can cook once and use leftovers in sandwiches, stir-fries or rice bowls.

Superior Seasons: Local food as a smart add-on

Superior Seasons is not a conventional flyer sale. It operates as Thunder Bay’s online farmers market, with ordering tied to distribution days. The site notes that shoppers can order online, choose pickup or home delivery, and buy from producers listed by name.

At the time reviewed, the homepage showed a distribution date of Saturday, June 6, so shoppers should check the next open ordering window before planning pickup or delivery.

The value at Superior Seasons is local impact and transparency. The market says producers managing their own inventory and pricing can receive up to 90 per cent of the price paid. Current producer listings include Belluz Farms, Bears’ Bees & Honey, Big Lake Pasta, Boreal Bakery, Brule Creek Farms, Kagiwiosa Manomin, Slate River Dairy, Thunder Oak Cheese Farm and others.

F

or the best balance, use Superior Seasons for local eggs, honey, bread, cheese, wild rice, seasonal produce or specialty pantry items, then use the chain flyers for bulk staples such as pasta, pork, chicken, soup and produce. That approach keeps some food dollars in the regional food economy while still protecting the weekly household budget.

What to stock up on this week

Stock the freezer with Walmart’s picnic pork roast, FreshCo chicken thighs or drumsticks, Safeway pork chops and Metro pork loin. For the pantry, prioritize Metro Primo pasta and sauce, Giant Tiger Prego, Walmart soup and broth, and FreshCo tomato paste or taco seasonings. For produce, buy FreshCo cucumbers and berries, Walmart watermelon and mangoes, Safeway avocados, Metro berries and Giant Tiger cucumbers or grapes.

How to stretch the grocery dollar in Thunder Bay

Do not chase every sale across the city unless the savings beat the cost of fuel and time. A smart plan is to pick one main grocery stop, then add one short stop for a true loss leader. For example, Walmart pork roast, Metro pasta and sauce, and FreshCo cucumbers could cover several meals without requiring a six-store run.

A low-cost meal plan could look like this: pulled pork sandwiches with cucumber salad; pasta with Prego or Primo sauce and frozen vegetables; chicken drumsticks with rice; pork loin leftovers in wraps; and soup made with broth, vegetables and leftover meat. Freeze berries for smoothies or oatmeal, portion meat before freezing, and use avocados early in the week before they soften.

For Northwestern Ontario households, the real savings come from combining flyer discipline with local food choices.

Buy the deepest discounts from the chains, avoid impulse snacks unless they are already on the list, and use Superior Seasons where local quality or producer support matters most.