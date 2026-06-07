Northern Ontario’s Far North is moving into a hot early-June pattern, with Yellow Heat Warnings in effect for Fort Severn / Wasaho Cree Nation and Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika, including the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug area. Environment Canada says the first heat event of the season is expected to bring daytime highs between 29°C and 32°C, with overnight lows between 17°C and 20°C, beginning today and continuing through Tuesday.

Current Conditions Across the Far North

Fort Severn / Wasaho Cree Nation

At 1:00 PM EDT, Fort Severn Airport reported cloudy skies and 21.6°C, with a humidex of 25. Winds were from the southwest at 9 km/h, with humidity at 64 percent and pressure at 100.9 kPa. The forecast calls for a high of 27°C today, a humidex near 30, and a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Monday will be the hottest day, with sunshine, a high of 31°C, and a humidex near 34.

Big Trout Lake / KI

At 12:00 PM CDT, Big Trout Lake Airport reported sunny skies and 22.4°C, with a humidex of 26. Winds were from the south-southwest at 9 km/h, with humidity at 63 percent. A Yellow Heat Warning is in effect for Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika, with today’s forecast calling for 30°C, a humidex near 32, and a warm overnight low of 19°C. Monday brings another high of 30°C, humidex 35, and a 60 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms.

Sandy Lake

Sandy Lake is not currently under an alert; Environment Canada lists no alerts in effect for Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake as of 12:33 PM CDT. Conditions at Sandy Lake Airport at 12:00 PM CDT were sunny and 26.9°C, with a humidex of 30, south winds at 9 km/h, humidity at 44 percent, and pressure at 100.9 kPa. Today’s forecast calls for a high of 31°C and humidex 34, followed by a low of 19°C tonight. Monday turns more unsettled with showers likely in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms.

Ogoki Post / Marten Falls

At 1:00 PM EDT, Ogoki Post Airport reported sunny skies and 24.6°C, with a humidex of 27. Winds were from the south at 17 km/h, gusting to 39 km/h, with humidity at 46 percent. Today’s forecast for the Ogoki Post / Marten Falls area calls for a high of 29°C, humidex 32, and a very high UV index of 8. Monday will be sunny and hotter, with a high of 30°C and humidex 33, before cloud and shower chances increase later in the week.

Alerts and Warnings

The main warning concern is heat. Environment Canada’s active Ontario alert table includes Yellow Heat Warnings for Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika and Fort Severn, along with nearby Far North areas including Peawanuck, Pickle Lake – Cat Lake, Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake, and Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake.

Sandy Lake has no alert in effect in the latest Environment Canada alert page for Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake, but the forecast still brings hot conditions today and another warm day Tuesday.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Monday, June 8: Heat continues across the Far North. Fort Severn reaches 31°C, Big Trout Lake / KI reaches 30°C, Sandy Lake reaches 27°C with showers and thunderstorm risk, and Ogoki Post / Marten Falls reaches 30°C. Humidex values will make it feel warmer in many communities.

Tuesday, June 9: Conditions remain warm, with 28°C in Fort Severn, 28°C in Big Trout Lake / KI, 30°C in Sandy Lake, and 29°C in Ogoki Post / Marten Falls. Sandy Lake has a chance of showers Tuesday night, while Big Trout Lake and Fort Severn look clearer overnight.

Wednesday, June 10: The pattern becomes more mixed. Fort Severn and Big Trout Lake / KI remain near 28°C with shower chances, Sandy Lake cools to 25°C with a 60 percent chance of showers, while Ogoki Post / Marten Falls stays sunny and hot near 30°C.

Wardrobe and Safety Recommendations

Lightweight, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing is the best choice today through Tuesday. A wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, sunscreen, and extra water are important, especially for Elders, young children, outdoor workers, and anyone travelling by road, boat, or air between communities.

For Fort Severn and Big Trout Lake / KI, heat safety is especially important because of the active warning. Watch for headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine, and intense fatigue. Heat stroke is a medical emergency; call 9-1-1 or local emergency health providers if someone shows signs such as hot red skin, confusion, dizziness, nausea, or a change in consciousness.

Weather Trivia

Early June can bring sharp contrasts across Northern Ontario. Communities near Hudson Bay and James Bay can still be influenced by cold water and cooler air, while inland communities can heat quickly under long daylight hours and a strong June sun.