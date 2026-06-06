Border Cats Walk It Off Again, Sweep First-Place Loggers at Port Arthur Stadium

THUNDER BAY — Cue the celebration at Port Arthur Stadium.

The Thunder Bay Border Cats delivered their second walk-off win in a week Friday night, pushing across the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to edge the first-place La Crosse Loggers 3-2 and sweep the two-game series.

The win lifts the Cats to 5-7 on the season, while La Crosse drops to 7-4.

Pack Delivers the Big Swing in the Ninth

With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth, Ayden Hadley of Sacramento State University got the inning started by ripping a single up the middle.

Enter pinch runner Jacob Poletto of Bossier Parish Community College.

Poletto wasted no time making his mark, swiping second base to move into scoring position. After a fly out, pinch hitter Lincoln Pack of Pensacola State College stepped in and delivered the moment of the night, lining a double into the left-field corner.

Poletto came racing home, the Border Cats poured out of the dugout, and Port Arthur Stadium had itself another walk-off party.

Cats Claw Back in the Sixth

Thunder Bay had to battle from behind after La Crosse scored twice in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead.

The Cats found their answer in the sixth with a two-out rally. Alex Kean of Morehead State University came through with a run-scoring hit, and Manny Alberto of Western Kentucky University followed with another RBI knock to tie the game.

Kean and Dylan Snead of Ottawa University each finished with two hits for Thunder Bay.

Unga and Butt Shut the Door

Once the Loggers grabbed their early lead, Thunder Bay’s bullpen took over — and took over in a big way.

Alex Unga of Creighton University came out firing, keeping La Crosse off the board over four shutout innings. The big right-hander allowed just two hits and struck out seven.

Then came Kody Butt, the left-hander from St. John’s, N.L., and Bellevue University. Butt picked up the win after tossing three scoreless innings and striking out five.

Together, Unga and Butt combined for seven shutout innings, allowing only four hits and one walk while striking out 12 La Crosse batters.

That is shutdown pitching when the Cats needed it most.

Statement Sweep for Thunder Bay

The Loggers came to town in first place. They leave Thunder Bay with two losses and a reminder that Port Arthur Stadium is no easy stop.

For the Border Cats, the sweep was exactly the kind of spark a team needs during a long Northwoods League season: clutch hitting, aggressive baserunning, strong relief pitching and a hometown crowd sent home happy.

Rochester Honkers Up Next

The homestand continues Saturday as the Border Cats welcome the Rochester Honkers for the opener of a two-game set.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Port Arthur Stadium.

Left-hander Luke Bryant of Ohio University gets the start on the mound for Thunder Bay.