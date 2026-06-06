THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Saturday morning is starting on a mild and humid note in Thunder Bay, with mostly cloudy skies and lingering fog patches expected to dissipate through the morning. The day will remain mainly cloudy, but temperatures are set to climb nicely, bringing a warm early June afternoon with a high of 25°C and a humidex near 28.

Its a great day for a barbecue, and remember the Border Cats first pitch is at 6:35 at Port Arthur Stadium.

At noon at Waverly Park there is a protest led by Grassy Narrows and Whitedog against the storage of nuclear waste in Ignace.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 9:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay was reporting mostly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 17.3°C. The air is holding plenty of moisture, with a dew point of 14.0°C and humidity at 81 percent, giving the morning a damp and slightly muggy feel.

Winds are very light from the north at 2 km/h, visibility is good at 32 km, and the barometric pressure is 101.2 kPa and rising, suggesting a more stable weather pattern settling in for the day.

Today’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies, with fog patches dissipating this morning. The afternoon high will reach 25°C, with a humidex of 28. The UV index is 7, or high, so sun protection is still recommended even with cloud cover.

Tonight will bring a few clouds and a cooler overnight low of 8°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Sunday, June 7: Thunder Bay will enjoy a brighter day, with mainly sunny skies and a high of 23°C. The UV index will be 9, or very high, making sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat important for anyone spending time outdoors. Sunday night will be clear, with a low of 9°C.

Monday, June 8: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22°C. Clouds will increase Monday night, bringing a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 12°C.

Tuesday, June 9: The unsettled pattern continues, with cloudy skies and a 60 percent chance of showers. The high will reach 24°C, followed by cloudy periods Tuesday night and a low of 11°C.

Looking farther ahead, Wednesday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 25°C, while Thursday brings a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 26°C. By Friday, Thunder Bay could warm up to 28°C under a mix of sun and cloud.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For Saturday, a light jacket or sweater may be useful early in the morning, especially while fog patches linger. By afternoon, lighter clothing will be comfortable as temperatures rise toward 25°C.

For Sunday, plan for sun protection. With a very high UV index, sunglasses, sunscreen, and a brimmed hat are smart choices. Evening temperatures will still dip into the single digits, so a light layer will be helpful after sunset.

Early next week, keep an umbrella or rain jacket nearby for Monday night and Tuesday, when showers become more likely.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s June weather often shifts quickly between cool, damp mornings and warm afternoons. The combination of Lake Superior’s influence, light winds, and overnight moisture can help produce fog early in the day, especially before temperatures rise and mix out the low-level moisture.

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