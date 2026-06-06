Border Cats Keep Finding Their Roar, Hold Off Rochester at Port Arthur Stadium

THUNDER BAY — Saturday night baseball had a little bit of everything at Port Arthur Stadium: an early Rochester blast, a loud hometown crowd, a gritty Thunder Bay response and a ninth-inning finish that had the Border Cats hanging on and the fans leaning over the rail.

The Rochester Honkers came to town for the opener of a two-game set and wasted no time making noise.

But the hometown Cats, a club that is starting to look more confident with every inning, battled back and carried a two-run lead into the ninth before closing the door.

Honkers Strike First With a Leadoff Shot

Rochester opened the ball game with thunder off the bat of Sam Harry, who launched a solo home run over the left-field wall and beyond the scoreboard to give the Honkers an instant 1-0 lead.

That will wake up a ballpark in a hurry.

The Honkers threatened again in the first after Matt MacDonald worked a walk and stole second, but Thunder Bay got out of the inning without any more damage.

In the bottom half, the Cats answered with early traffic. Jorge Valdes singled to left and Manny Alberto followed with another single, but a double play cut the rally short and Rochester escaped the first still holding the lead.

Rochester Adds, Cats Answer Back

The Honkers kept pressure on through the early innings. Andrew Grenert reached in the third, and Harry was back in the middle of the action as Rochester extended the lead.

But the Border Cats did not fold.

Thunder Bay found its spark in the bottom of the third, loading the bases and forcing Rochester to work through traffic. Dante Smith came through with the big swing, driving a double to centre field that brought home Jorge Valdes and Logan Groh.

Just like that, the Cats were back in the ball game.

Pack Keeps the Rally Rolling

Lincoln Pack followed with a single to left field, moving Smith to third and keeping the inning alive. Alex Kean then worked a walk as the Border Cats continued to grind out at-bats and push Rochester pitching into uncomfortable counts.

That was the tone for the night.

Thunder Bay did not rely on one big swing alone. The Cats worked walks, moved runners, stole bases and forced the Honkers to make plays under pressure.

Fourth Inning Turns Into a Fight

Rochester pushed across two more runs in the fourth inning, using a walk, a stolen base, a single and a fielder’s choice to regain control.

Once again, the Cats answered right back.

Logan Groh opened the bottom half with a walk. Dante Smith reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and moved to third on a Rochester error. Pack then delivered again, lining a single to left to bring Smith home.

The crowd had something to work with, and the Cats had momentum back in the dugout.

Alberto Brings Home a Big Run

Thunder Bay kept chipping away.

In the sixth, Jacob Poletto worked a leadoff walk. After Jesus Vasquez battled through his at-bat, Valdes drew another walk to put the pressure back on Rochester.

That brought up Manny Alberto, and he came through with a single to centre field, scoring Poletto and putting the Cats right back in the thick of it.

It was the kind of inning that shows a team maturing: take the walk, move the line, cash the opportunity.

Cats Take the Lead and Shut It Down

By the time the game reached the ninth, Thunder Bay had battled its way in front and carried a two-run lead into the final frame.

Rochester did not go quietly. Harry opened the ninth with a walk and Matt Maize followed with an infield single, putting the tying run aboard with nobody out.

Then came the big defensive moment.

A lineout to first turned into a double play, taking the air out of the Honkers’ rally. One batter later, Thunder Bay finished it with a strikeout, sealing a hard-earned hometown win.

Border Cats Showing Their Growth

This was not a clean, easy, runaway win. It was better than that.

This was a grind-it-out ball game, the kind that shows a team learning how to compete through all nine innings.

Rochester landed the first punch. The Cats absorbed it, answered back, and found a way to protect the lead when it mattered most.

In the Northwoods League, that is the kind of win that builds belief.

The Border Cats and Honkers continue their two-game series Sunday afternoon in Thunder Bay.

A 1:35 start for Sunday which is Family Day for the Border Cats fans.

4 TICKETS (2 Adult & 2 Youth)

4 HOT DOGS

4 CHIPS

4 CANS of POP

All for $60.