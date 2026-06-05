Victory II opens Thunder Bay’s 2026 cruise season, with 10 vessel visits expected

THUNDER BAY — The arrival of Victory II at 11 a.m. today marks the official start of Thunder Bay’s 2026 cruise ship season, bringing international visitors to the city’s waterfront and launching what Tourism Thunder Bay says will be a busy summer for the local visitor economy.

The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission’s Tourism Thunder Bay says 10 vessel visits are confirmed this season from four ships representing three cruise lines. CEDC previously confirmed the season would begin June 5 at the Pool 6 Cruise Terminal with Victory scheduled as the first cruise ship visit of 2026.

Cruise season expected to bring 3,000 guests to Thunder Bay

Tourism Thunder Bay says the 2026 season will include visits from Victory II, Pearl Mist, Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris.

Pearl Mist is scheduled for two visits later in June, while Viking returns to Thunder Bay with both Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris for a combined six day stops. In total, approximately 3,000 guests and more than 400 crew members are expected to visit the community.

Tourism officials estimate cruise activity — including passenger and crew spending, shore excursions and vessel servicing — will generate approximately $1.5 million in local economic impact.

Tourism Thunder Bay says cruise visits build city’s international profile

“Discovery and expedition cruise ship visits elevate Thunder Bay’s international reputation as a cruise destination for educated, curious and influential travellers drawn here by our stunning geography, culture, history and welcoming locals,” said Paul Pepe, manager of Tourism Thunder Bay.

“This combination creates unique and memorable shore excursions for all guests,” Pepe added.

Victory Cruise Lines promotes Thunder Bay as part of its Great Lakes and Lake Superior itineraries, including cruises that feature the city along with Duluth, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and other Great Lakes destinations. Viking also markets Thunder Bay as part of its Great Lakes Collection, highlighting the city’s waterfront, Sleeping Giant views and regional history.

Visitor centres ready for summer traffic

Tourism Thunder Bay says cruise traffic will add to a strong summer travel season. The Terry Fox Visitor Centre is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., while the Pagoda Waterfront Centre is operating daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both locations are expected to support visitors looking for information on local attractions, restaurants, history, parks, waterfront activities and regional experiences.

Double cruise visit ahead

The second and third cruise visits of the year are expected to occur on the same day, when Viking Polaris and Victory IIare both in port.

Viking Polaris is scheduled to dock at the Pool 6 Cruise Terminal, while Victory II is expected at Keefer Terminal.

Local impact for Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario

Cruise ship visits are increasingly important for Thunder Bay’s tourism sector because they connect the city to the growing Great Lakes expedition cruise market. For local businesses, each visit can mean added traffic for restaurants, retailers, transportation providers, tour operators, cultural attractions and waterfront services.

The cruise sector also helps position Thunder Bay as a gateway to Northwestern Ontario, showcasing Lake Superior, Indigenous culture, the city’s shipping and railway history, Fort William Historical Park, the Waterfront District and the Sleeping Giant.

For more information, visit Cruise Port Thunder Bay through Thunder Bay Tourism.