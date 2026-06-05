Thunder Bay police seek help locating missing 15-year-old Jayla Devente

By
James Murray
-
Missing Person

Thunder Bay Police Seek Help Locating Missing 15-Year-Old Jayla Devente

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public’s help locating 15-year-old Jayla Devente, who was last seen on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at about 3:30 p.m.

Missing Person Jayla DEVENTE
Missing Person Jayla DEVENTE

Police Request Public Assistance

Police say Jayla is described as a white girl, about five-foot-five and 160 pounds, with long dark brown and burgundy hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweater and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Jayla’s whereabouts is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200.

Anonymous Tips

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online through P3 Tips.

Community Safety

Missing-person investigations rely on timely information from the public. Anyone who may have seen Jayla since June 3, or who has information that could assist investigators, is urged to contact police.

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James Murray
James Murray
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