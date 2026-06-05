Kenora OPP Drug Trafficking Investigation Leads to Charges Against Three People

KENORA, Ont. — Three people are facing Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act charges after Ontario Provincial Police say a spring drug trafficking investigation led to arrests in Kenora.

Police say members of the Kenora OPP Community Street Crime Unit, with assistance from the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, began the investigation earlier this spring. Officers arrested three people at about 3:30 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, June 2.

Three accused charged after Kenora investigation

Rosalyn Read, 53, of Kenora, has been charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

failure to comply with a release order, other than to attend court;

failure to comply with a probation order; possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — methamphetamine; trafficking in a Schedule I substance — fentanyl; and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — fentanyl.

Veronica Copenace, 32, of Washagamis Bay First Nation, has been charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — methamphetamine; and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — hydromorphone.

Read and Copenace are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora at a later date.

Kalvin Pierce, 31, of Rat Portage First Nation, has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance — opioid other than heroin. Police say Pierce is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on July 13, 2026.

None of the allegations has been tested in court. All three accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Legal context and possible penalties

The proceeds-of-crime allegations fall under Criminal Code section 354, which applies when a person is accused of possessing property, things or proceeds knowing that all or part of them were obtained through an indictable offence. Under section 355, where the value is not more than $5,000, the offence can proceed by indictment with a maximum sentence of two years in prison, or by summary conviction. The general Criminal Code summary penalty, unless another penalty is specified, is a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment for up to two years less a day, or both.

Failure to comply with a release order, other than attending court, is addressed under Criminal Code section 145(5). The section applies when a person at large on a release order is accused of breaching a condition without lawful excuse. The maximum penalty if prosecuted by indictment is two years in prison, or the matter may proceed by summary conviction.

Failure to comply with a probation order is addressed under Criminal Code section 733.1. The offence applies when an offender bound by a probation order is alleged, without reasonable excuse, to have failed or refused to comply with that order. The maximum penalty if prosecuted by indictment is four years in prison, or the matter may proceed by summary conviction.

The trafficking and possession-for-the-purpose allegations are under section 5 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Section 5(1) prohibits trafficking in substances listed in Schedules I to V, while section 5(2) prohibits possession for the purpose of trafficking. For Schedule I or II substances, the maximum penalty is life imprisonment. The Act defines “traffic” broadly to include selling, giving, transferring, transporting, sending, delivering or offering to do those things, unless authorized by regulation.

The simple possession allegation is under section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, which prohibits unauthorized possession of substances listed in Schedule I, II or III. For Schedule I possession, the sentencing range can include up to seven years in prison if prosecuted by indictment. On summary conviction, the range includes a fine of up to $1,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both for a first offence; for a subsequent offence, the range increases to a fine of up to $2,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both.

Methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, morphine and hydromorphone are listed in Schedule I of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

How to report suspicious activity

OPP say anyone who sees suspicious activity should call 911 in an emergency. Non-emergency reports can be made through the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, also known as TIPS, or online through Ontario Crime Stoppers.