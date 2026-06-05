THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Friday started damp in Thunder Bay, with rain and fog setting a grey early tone. By mid-morning, conditions were shifting toward mostly cloudy skies, with breaks of sun possible later in the day. Environment Canada reports no weather alerts in effect for Thunder Bay as of the latest update.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 10:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay Airport was reporting mostly cloudy skies and a temperature of 13.0°C. The air remained humid, with the humidity at 87% and the dew point at 10.9°C, helping support the early fog and damp feel across the city. Winds were light from the north-northwest at 5 km/h, visibility was 32 km, and the barometric pressure was 100.8 kPa and falling.

For the rest of Friday, expect cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches are expected to dissipate this morning. The daytime high is forecast to reach 23°C, with a humidex of 25. The UV index is 6, or high, so sun protection is still a smart idea even with cloud cover.

Tonight will remain mainly cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of showers this evening and a continued risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches are expected to redevelop near midnight, with an overnight low of 9°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Saturday, June 6: Thunder Bay can expect mainly cloudy skies, with morning fog patches dissipating. The high will reach 22°C, and the UV index will be 7, or high. Saturday night clears out, with a low of 9°C.

Sunday, June 7: A much brighter day is on tap. Expect sunny skies and a high of 24°C. Sunday night will be clear, with a low of 10°C.

Monday, June 8: Clouds return, but temperatures remain comfortable. Monday is forecast to be cloudy with a high of 23°C. Monday night brings a 30 percent chance of showers and a milder low of 15°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For Friday, a light rain jacket or compact umbrella is a good choice, especially with the chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm. Morning fog and damp air may make it feel cooler than the thermometer suggests, so a light layeris useful early in the day.

For the weekend, keep sunglasses and sunscreen handy. Even Saturday’s mainly cloudy forecast comes with a high UV index, and Sunday looks sunny and warm. A light sweater or jacket will still be useful for the cooler evenings near 9°C to 10°C.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay is now deep into its long daylight season. Environment Canada lists sunrise at 5:58 AM EDT and sunset at 9:54 PM EDT for Friday, giving the city nearly 16 hours of daylight to work with, even if the morning began under rain and fog.

Weather Summary: Thunder Bay weather for June 5, 2026: Rain and fog shift to mostly cloudy skies, with a 40 percent chance of showers, thunderstorm risk, high 23°C, and a sunny Sunday ahead.