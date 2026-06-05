Four Charged After Police Execute Drug Search Warrant in Couchiching First Nation

FORT FRANCES, Ont. — Four people are facing charges after police executed a drug search warrant in Couchiching First Nation and seized cocaine, money and property police allege is connected to drug trafficking.

Ontario Provincial Police say members of the Rainy River District OPP Community Street Crime Unit were assisted by Treaty Three Police Service, the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, the OPP Canine Unit and the OPP Emergency Response Team during the June 2 operation.

Police seize cocaine, cash and trafficking-related property

Police say officers executed a section 11 Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant in Couchiching First Nation. Section 11 allows a justice to authorize police to search a place and seize controlled substances, offence-related property or other evidence where the legal grounds for a warrant are met.

Police report seizing a quantity of cocaine, money and other property described as drug trafficking-related.

Dajshon Stewart, 32, of Toronto, has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance — cocaine — for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000. Police say Stewart has been released by the court and is scheduled to appear next in Fort Frances on Aug. 13, 2026.

Kristen Boshey, 37, of Couchiching First Nation, has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance — cocaine — for the purpose of trafficking, and failure to comply with a release order. Police say Boshey was also wanted on outstanding warrants and was held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled for June 5, 2026, in Fort Frances.

Richard Morrisseau, 70, of Couchiching First Nation, has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance — cocaine — for the purpose of trafficking, obstructing a peace officer, and failure to comply with a probation order. Police say Morrisseau was released and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on July 23, 2026.

Carolyn Jourdain, 60, of Couchiching First Nation, has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance — cocaine — for the purpose of trafficking. Police say Jourdain was released and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on July 23, 2026.

None of the allegations has been tested in court. All four accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Legal context for the charges

The drug trafficking-related charges fall under section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, which prohibits possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. For Schedule I or II substances, section 5(3) provides a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Cocaine is listed in Schedule I of the Act.

The proceeds-of-crime charge falls under Criminal Code section 354, which applies when a person is accused of possessing property, things or proceeds knowing that all or part of them was obtained through an indictable offence. Under section 355, where the value is not more than $5,000, the offence can proceed by indictment with a maximum sentence of two years in prison, or by summary conviction.

Failure to comply with a release order is addressed under Criminal Code section 145(5), which applies when a person at large on a release order is alleged to have breached a condition, other than the condition to attend court, without lawful excuse. The maximum penalty if prosecuted by indictment is two years in prison, or the matter may proceed by summary conviction.

Obstructing a peace officer is covered by Criminal Code section 129. The section applies to conduct that resists or wilfully obstructs a public officer or peace officer in the execution of their duty. The offence can proceed by indictment or summary conviction, with a maximum sentence of two years in prison if prosecuted by indictment.

Failure to comply with a probation order is addressed under Criminal Code section 733.1. The offence applies when a person bound by a probation order is alleged, without reasonable excuse, to have failed or refused to comply with that order. The maximum penalty if prosecuted by indictment is four years in prison, or the matter may proceed by summary conviction.

Actual sentences, if convictions are entered, depend on the evidence, the Crown’s election, prior criminal record, aggravating or mitigating factors, Gladue considerations where applicable, and the sentencing principles applied by the court.

Regional significance for Rainy River District

Drug investigations in Couchiching First Nation and the Fort Frances area carry broader regional importance because the communities sit near key transportation corridors and the Canada-U.S. border. Police operations involving multiple agencies reflect continuing concerns around illicit drug movement, community safety and the pressure drug harms place on emergency responders, health services and families across Northwestern Ontario.

At the same time, charges are allegations against individuals, not communities. The court process will determine the outcome of each case.

How to report drug trafficking information

Anyone with information about drug trafficking can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous information can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, also known as TIPS, or online through Ontario Crime Stoppers. Police say information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.