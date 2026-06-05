Border Cats Break Out the Bats, Blast First-Place Loggers 13-4

THUNDER BAY — The Thunder Bay Border Cats picked a perfect time to end their four-game slide.

Facing the first-place La Crosse Loggers on Thursday night at Port Arthur Stadium, the Cats unloaded early, poured on the offence, and rolled to a convincing 13-4 win in Northwoods League action.

Ten-Run First Inning Sets the Tone

La Crosse came in on top of the standings and jumped ahead 1-0, but that lead did not last long.

The Border Cats answered with a thunderclap in the bottom of the first inning, sending 14 batters to the plate and scoring 10 runs in a frame that turned the game upside down.

By the time the dust settled, Thunder Bay had grabbed control and never looked back.

The win improves the Border Cats to 4-7, while the Loggers fall to 7-3.

Dante Smith Delivers a Monster Inning

Dante Smith had the kind of inning hitters dream about.

The North Dakota State University outfielder drove in six runs in the opening frame alone, first ripping a three-run double, then coming back around and clearing the bases with a triple.

That is six RBIs in one inning, one loud statement, and a major spark for a Thunder Bay lineup that had been looking to break out.

Cats Snap Out of Hitting Slump

The Border Cats finished the night with 13 hits, shaking off their recent offensive struggles in a big way.

Stevie Waters of the University of British Columbia, Manny Alberto of Western Kentucky University and newcomer Hayden Crites of McLennan Community College each chipped in with two hits as Thunder Bay kept pressure on La Crosse pitching throughout the night.

Dylan Snead of Ottawa University added the finishing touch, launching the Border Cats’ first home run of the season with a solo shot to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning.

Carson Small Stays Sharp on the Mound

Carson Small had plenty of run support, and the University of New Orleans left-hander made it stand.

Small worked six solid innings, allowing four hits and two runs while walking two and striking out two. He improved to 2-0 on the season.

The outing also marked the first runs Small has allowed this year, but his numbers remain impressive. Through 15 innings pitched, he owns a sparkling 1.20 ERA.

Series Wraps Friday Night

The Border Cats and Loggers close out their two-game set Friday night at Port Arthur Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Right-hander Matteo Pare of Troy University is set to make his season debut on the mound for Thunder Bay.

For the Cats, Thursday’s win was more than a victory. It was a full-team response: big bats, steady pitching, and a statement win over the top club in the division.