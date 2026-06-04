Dryden and Vermilion Bay weather update for June 4, 2026: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect with 70 percent chance of showers, thunderstorm risk, wind gusts up to 90 km/h, toonie-sized hail possible, and weekend sunshine ahead.

DRYDEN – WEATHER – Dryden and Vermilion Bay are under a Yellow Watch – Severe Thunderstorm this afternoon as unstable weather develops across the region. The alert details indicate that conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts up to 90 km/h and toonie-sized hail.

The alert information provided lists this as a watch, not a warning. A watch means severe storms are possible; a warning means severe weather is occurring or imminent.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 1:00 PM CDT Thursday, June 4, 2026, Dryden and Vermilion Bay were reporting mostly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 22.7°C. With the humidex at 27, it feels warmer and more humid than the thermometer suggests.

The dew point is 15.3°C, humidity is 63 percent, and winds are light from the west-southwest at 9 km/h. Visibility is 16 km, and the barometric pressure is 101.1 kPa.

Today’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a 70 percent chance of showers this afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will become west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h late this afternoon. The high will reach 24°C, with a humidex of 26 and a UV index of 7, or high.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Environment Canada’s alert says thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and continue into this evening. The main risks are:

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h

Toonie-sized hail

Possible local utility outages

Residents should be prepared to move indoors quickly if threatening weather approaches. The safest place is a basement or an interior room away from windows. If you are outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail. When thunder roars, go indoors.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies are expected, with a 70 percent chance of showers changing to a 30 percent chance this evening. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will become light this evening. The overnight low will be 13°C.

Friday, June 5: Mainly cloudy skies continue with a 30 percent chance of showers. The high will reach 22°C, with a UV index of 6, or high. Friday night will bring cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 12°C.

Saturday, June 6: Conditions improve with sunny skies and a high of 27°C. Saturday night will be clear, with a low of 15°C.

Sunday, June 7: Summer warmth returns with sunshine and a high of 30°C. Sunday night will stay clear with a low of 17°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today, choose light layers and keep a rain jacket close. An umbrella may help during showers, but avoid using one during thunderstorms or strong winds.

If you are heading outdoors, travelling, golfing, boating, or working around the yard, keep an eye on the sky and have a safe indoor shelter nearby. By the weekend, lighter summer clothing, sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat will be useful as sunshine and warmer temperatures return.

Weather Trivia

Large hail forms inside strong thunderstorms when powerful updrafts carry water droplets high into colder parts of the storm cloud. The droplets freeze, collect more layers of ice, and eventually fall when they become too heavy for the storm’s winds to hold up.