Brampton Driver Charged After Highway 17 Stop Near Schreiber

SCHREIBER — A Brampton man is facing a Criminal Code charge and several Highway Traffic Act offences after Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle travelling 138 km/h on Highway 17 failed to stop for police in Wiggins Township.

The incident is significant for Northwestern Ontario because Highway 17 is the region’s main east-west transportation corridor, carrying local traffic, commercial vehicles, tourists and emergency responders through smaller communities along the North Shore.

Police Say Vehicle Entered Dead-End Road

According to Schreiber OPP, an officer was conducting traffic enforcement at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, when a 2020 BMW, described by police as a 4XG, was observed travelling at 138 km/h on Highway 17 in Wiggins Township.

Police allege the vehicle failed to stop and drove onto Mountain Bay Road, a secondary dead-end road.

OPP said officers contained the area using patrol vehicles to partially block the road and deployed a tire deflation device to prevent the vehicle from leaving.

Police said the vehicle and driver were located a short time later, and an arrest was made.

Charges Laid

Hamza Aftab, 22, of Brampton, has been charged with:

– Flight from a peace officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the Criminal Code; speeding, contrary to section 128 of the Highway Traffic Act; driver fail to surrender licence, contrary to section 33(1) of the Highway Traffic Act; and drive motor vehicle, fail to display two plates, contrary to section 7(1)(b)(i) of the Highway Traffic Act.

Police also stated the same vehicle was involved in a fail-to-stop incident in Halton Region and that the accused was wanted on warrants in that jurisdiction.

The accused was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on June 3, 2026. The outcome of that appearance was not included in the police release.

Legal Context

Under section 320.17 of the Criminal Code, flight from a peace officer applies when a person operating a motor vehicle or vessel, while being pursued by a peace officer, fails, without reasonable excuse, to stop as soon as is reasonable in the circumstances.

The offence is hybrid. If prosecuted by indictment, section 320.19(5) allows a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. If prosecuted by summary conviction, the general Criminal Code summary penalty can apply: a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment of up to two years less a day, or both.

The Highway Traffic Act requires drivers to comply with posted or prescribed speed limits, carry and surrender a driver’s licence on police demand, and properly display vehicle plates. Ontario Court of Justice set-fine schedules list speeding under Schedule B, with 30 to 49 km/h over the limit carrying a set fine of $6 per kilometre over the limit, while fail to surrender licence and fail to display two plates each carry an $85 set fine.

All charges remain before the courts. None of the allegations has been proven, and the accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.