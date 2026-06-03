Thunder Bay – The City of Thunder Bay is inviting input from the public as it proceeds with work to expand housing and economic development in the Central Avenue area.

The Central Avenue Development Lands project covers 40 hectares (100 acres) of land between Golf Links Road and Balmoral Street. With new infrastructure investments backstopped by significant Provincial funding, this area will soon be ready for residential development and economic growth opportunities.

This project is part of the City’s plan to address the housing crisis, supporting the City’s goal of adding 2,200 new homes by 2031. Thunder Bay is growing, and so is the demand for housing. The Central Avenue Development Lands will provide a mix of housing options, including missing middle and multi-unit developments. This will increase affordability and create a more diverse housing market that meets the needs of residents.

Residents can learn more about this project and fill out a survey at thunderbay.ca/getinvolved. The survey will be available through end of day on June 19. Paper copies will be available at City Hall and branches of the Thunder Bay Public Library.

Display materials from the Public Open House held on May 27 are available outside the City’s One Stop Development Shop located at the Victoriaville Civic Centre, which includes the “Create your own Development Plan” activity.

The information collected through this survey, the “Create your own Development Plan” activity, and the Public Open House will be used to refine and prepare a Preferred Development Plan. That plan will be presented at a second Public Open House for additional feedback before being presented to City Council.