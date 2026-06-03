Kenora OPP Investigating Fatal Highway 17 Collision West of Kenora

KENORA — A 17-year-old boy from Winnipeg has died following a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 west of Kenora.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash involved a tractor-trailer unit and a passenger vehicle. The collision closed a section of Highway 17 for several hours Tuesday while police collision investigators examined the scene.

Collision Happened Tuesday Afternoon

Police say members of the Kenora OPP Detachment and Emergency Medical Services responded to the collision at approximately 1:45 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

The 17-year-old from Winnipeg was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team attended and conducted the investigation. Police have not released further details on the circumstances of the crash.

Highway 17 Closed During Investigation

A section of Highway 17 west of Kenora was closed for several hours while emergency crews and investigators worked at the scene.

The closure affected local traffic, commercial transport and travellers moving between Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario.

Police Seeking Witnesses and Dashcam Video

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the crash is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online through Ontario Crime Stoppers.

Investigation Continues

No charges have been announced. The investigation remains ongoing.

NetNewsLedger will provide updates as more information is released by police.