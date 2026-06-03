Border Cats Battle Back After Early Mud Puppies Surge, Fall 5-1 at Port Arthur Stadium

THUNDER BAY — The Minnesota Mud Puppies came out swinging Tuesday night at Port Arthur Stadium, striking for five runs over the first two innings before the game settled into a pitcher’s duel as the Thunder Bay Border Cats opened a six-game homestand with a 5-1 loss.

Mud Puppies Jump Ahead Early

The Mud Puppies wasted no time putting pressure on Thunder Bay, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning and adding two more in the second to build a 5-0 lead before many fans or the Cats had settled into the rhythm of the night.

After that early burst, the scoreboard tightened up.

Thunder Bay’s bullpen slammed the door, the pace changed, and what began as a Minnesota offensive surge turned into a battle from the mound.

The Border Cats’ lone run came in the bottom of the eighth inning, crossing the plate on a wild pitch.

Segovia Strong in Border Cats Debut

The highlight for Thunder Bay came from left-hander Vincent Segovia, who made an immediate impression in his Border Cats debut.

The University of Arkansas-Monticello pitcher came on in relief and delivered 4 1/3 innings of one-hit baseball, striking out six Minnesota batters.

It was the kind of outing that can steady a dugout, save a bullpen and give a team something to build on after a tough opening stretch.

Segovia gave the Cats exactly what they needed after the early damage: strikes, tempo and shutdown innings.

Leonard Takes the Loss

Thunder Bay starter Reid Leonard, from the University of New Orleans, took the loss.

Leonard allowed five hits and five runs over 1 2/3 innings before the Border Cats turned to the bullpen.

Once the early innings were in the books, Thunder Bay’s pitching staff gave the home side a chance to stay within reach. The bats, however, could not find the big inning needed to climb back into the contest.

Smith Reaches Base Three Times

At the plate, Dante Smith of North Dakota State University was a bright spot for the Cats. Smith reached base three times with two hits and a walk as Thunder Bay continued to search for consistent offence.

The loss drops the Border Cats to 3-6 on the season.

Early Start Wednesday for School Day Game

There is little time to dwell on Tuesday’s result.

The Border Cats and Mud Puppies are right back at it Wednesday morning with an 11:05 a.m. first pitch in the first of two School Day games on Thunder Bay’s home schedule this season.

The game is open to all fans, with general admission seating available on the party decks and in the right-field bleachers.

Makaio Cisneros of Florida Atlantic University is scheduled to get the start on the mound for Thunder Bay.

Homestand Just Getting Started

For the Border Cats, Tuesday was not the opening script they wanted.

But in a long Northwoods League season, the message is simple: answer the bell the next day.

The Mud Puppies struck early and held the lead. Segovia gave Thunder Bay a lift. Smith kept finding ways aboard. Now the Cats get an early wake-up call and a quick chance to even the series in front of a young School Day crowd at Port Arthur Stadium.