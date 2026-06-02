June 2, 2026: Thunder Bay Weather Focus — Sunny Tuesday After a Chilly 4°C Start

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is opening Tuesday with a crisp, mainly sunny morning and excellent visibility. Environment Canada reports no weather alerts in effect for the city this morning, and the day will warm from 4.4°C at 7:00 AM to a pleasant afternoon high of 22°C.

The Thunder Bay Border Cats start a week long homestead starting tonight against the Minnesota Mud Puppies. First pitch is at 6:35 PM. Tickets are at Port Arthur Stadium!

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 7:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 2, 2026, conditions at Thunder Bay Airport were mainly sunny with a temperature of 4.4°C. The air is damp, with a dew point of 3.6°C and humidity at 95 percent, giving the early morning a cool, fresh feel.

Winds are light from the west-southwest at 8 km/h, visibility is excellent at 32 km, and the barometric pressure is 103.0 kPa and rising. That rising pressure supports a stable, sunny start to the day.

Today will be sunny, with a high of 22°C. The UV index is 7, or high, so sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat are recommended for outdoor plans.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Skies will stay clear, with a low of 5°C. It will be another cool night, especially away from the city core and closer to open rural areas.

Wednesday, June 3: A warmer day is ahead with a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will become south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h in the afternoon. The high will reach 25°C, and the UV index will be 8, or very high. Wednesday night will bring cloudy periods with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 12°C.

Thursday, June 4: Conditions turn cooler and wetter. Expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 17°C. Thursday night remains cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 9°C.

Friday, June 5: Cloudy conditions continue with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 18°C. Friday night will bring cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Start the morning with a jacket or sweater, as temperatures are near 4°C. By afternoon, lighter spring clothing will be comfortable as the temperature rises to 22°C.

For Wednesday, plan for a warmer but windier day. Secure loose outdoor items and be prepared for gusts up to 50 km/h in the afternoon. By Wednesday night through Friday, keep a rain jacket or umbrella nearby as showers become more likely.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s normal temperatures for this time of year are a daytime high near 20°C and an overnight low near 6°C. Today’s forecast high of 22°C is slightly warmer than normal, while this morning’s early temperature of 4.4°C is a cool reminder that Lake Superior country can still feel chilly in early June.

Overview:

Thunder Bay weather for June 2, 2026: Mainly sunny and cool at 4.4°C this morning, warming to 22°C with high UV before windy, warmer conditions Wednesday and showers Thursday into Friday.