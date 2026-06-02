Border Cats Open Six-Game Homestand at Port Arthur Stadium

THUNDER BAY — The Thunder Bay Border Cats are back at Port Arthur Stadium for a busy six-game homestand this week, giving local fans six straight opportunities to catch Northwoods League baseball from Tuesday through Sunday.

The homestand opens Tuesday, June 2, against the Minnesota Mud Puppies and continues with games against La Crosse and Rochester.

For Thunder Bay, the week is more than baseball: home games bring families to Port Arthur Stadium, support local food and hospitality businesses, and continue the city’s role as the only Canadian stop in the Northwoods League schedule.

This Week’s Home Schedule

The Border Cats host the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. and again Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. for the first School Day Game of the season.

Thunder Bay then welcomes the La Crosse Loggers on Thursday and Friday, both at 6:35 p.m., before closing the homestand against the Rochester Honkers on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday at 1:35 p.m.

Promotions Add to Early-Season Draw

Wednesday’s morning game is listed as School Day Game No. 1, while Thursday’s game is promoted as Strike Out Stroke Out Night, presented by 5 Forks Restaurant.

The Cat’s promotional schedule lists Friday as Salsa Night, while the ticketing page lists the same June 5 game as Samba Night.

Why It Matters Locally

A six-game run at Port Arthur Stadium is significant for Thunder Bay’s summer economy.

Visiting teams, staff and travelling supporters help drive activity for hotels, restaurants, fuel stops and local services.

For families, the homestand also offers several price-point and schedule options, including an 11:05 a.m. school-day start and a Sunday afternoon game.

At the Ballpark

Games are played at Port Arthur Stadium, 425 Winnipeg Ave. The Border Cats ticketing page lists single-game ticket options for each home date this week.