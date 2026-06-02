KENORA – WEATHER – Kenora, Lake of the Woods, Whitedog and Grassy Narrows are in for a warm and bright Tuesday, with sunshine, a southwest wind, and a daytime high near 29°C. Environment Canada’s Kenora forecast shows no alerts in effect this morning, but the UV index is 8, or very high, so sun protection remains important.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday, June 2, 2026, conditions were partly cloudy with the temperature at 16.0°C. The dew point was 7.8°C, with humidity at 58 percent, giving the morning a mild but fairly comfortable feel.

Winds are from the south at 15 km/h, visibility is 24 km, and the barometric pressure is 102.6 kPa and rising. That rising pressure supports the sunny start to the day.

Today will be sunny, with winds shifting to the southwest at 20 km/h. The high will reach 29°C, and the UV index will be 8, or very high.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Skies will be clear early, becoming partly cloudy near midnight. The southwest wind at 20 km/h will become light early this evening, with an overnight low of 16°C.

Wednesday, June 3: A more unsettled pattern arrives. Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showersand a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50, then easing in the afternoon before becoming southwest at 20 km/h late in the day. The high will be 22°C, with a UV index of 7, or high. Wednesday night will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 15°C.

Thursday, June 4: Cloudy conditions continue with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 21°C. Thursday night will stay cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Friday, June 5: Conditions improve slightly with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 percent chance of showers. The high will be 23°C, followed by cloudy periods Friday night and a low of 14°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today calls for light summer clothing, sunglasses, sunscreen, and a hat. With the high near 29°C and the UV index in the very high range, shade breaks and water are smart choices for outdoor work, lake travel, gardening, and community activities.

For Wednesday and Thursday, keep a light rain jacket or umbrella nearby. The shower risk rises midweek, and Wednesday’s gusty southwest winds could make open areas and lakefront locations feel more exposed.

Weather Trivia

Lake of the Woods can help shape local summer weather. Warm air over land can build quickly, while the cooler lake surface may create local breezes and temperature differences near shorelines. That contrast can sometimes help trigger cloud development when winds and moisture line up.